ACCESSWIRE
13.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Components Specialists, Inc.: Travel With MCS for Medical Technology Ireland in September

BELLINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Later this month, Medical Components Specialists is heading to Galway, Ireland for the Medical Technology Ireland Expo to showcase its products and capabilities at Ground Floor Booth #98H. On September 25th and 26th, the second-largest and fastest-growing medical device and design conference in Europe will be held at the Galway Racecourse. Over the course of two days, the event aims to showcase the latest innovative medical technology solutions and products for the Irish medical device industry, welcoming over 1,500 attendees and over 300 exhibitors for the two-day conference.

Travel With MCS for Medical Technology Ireland in September

Travel With MCS for Medical Technology Ireland in September

The world-class expo will cover hot topics and provide useful insights for medical device manufacturers and the precision manufacturing space, such as the future of catheter design, navigating intellectual property, enhancing patient safety through precision manufacturing, and more. Thus, events like the Medical Technology Ireland Expo provide MCS with another valuable way to keep up with the latest trends and advancements within the medical device space.

MCS has been a trusted OEM for medical device companies around the globe for more than 60 years. The upcoming event in Ireland allows MCS to put decades of experience, capabilities, and cutting-edge products on display at Ground Floor Booth #98H and demonstrate why they're trusted by global medical device manufacturers, like our quick-release PTFE-coated tubing and ultra-precise mandrels. Visitors can also learn more about MCS's full in-line production capabilities, FDA-registered facilities, and ISO 13485 certification that guarantees a commitment to quality.

Visit MCS at Booth #98H on the ground floor to learn more about the company's precision grinding capabilities and products relied on by medical OEMs around the world. We look forward to seeing you at the Medical Technology Ireland Expo on September 25th and 26th.

Contact Information

Grant Niewinski
Director of Business Development
gniewinski@medicalcomponentspecialists.com
312-607-5589

SOURCE: Medical Component Specialists

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
