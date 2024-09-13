Systemware's innovative content management platform now includes optical character recognition (OCR) technology to enhance image indexing speed and accuracy for enterprise clients.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Systemware, an enterprise content management (ECM) software company based out of Dallas, is proud to announce the launch of new AI-enhanced optical character recognition (OCR) tools for increased efficiency in image indexing.

Systemware Launches Advanced AI-Powered Tools to Modernize Image Indexing

While still in the early stages of implementation, the new tool has already helped at least one long-time Systemware customer transform image management at their organization. Systemware will soon roll out the solution to more of its enterprise clients throughout the United States.

Systemware's OCR tools leverage advanced artificial intelligence to help large enterprise organizations automatically categorize and tag images. Once indexed, the system runs through the company's internal validation process to look up relevant metadata and make sure all fields match. This streamlined solution to image indexing offers more speed and accuracy to organizations managing massive amounts of image-based data. It also offers a quick but effective update to outdated indexing systems in need of a more modern approach.

"This new technology represents a significant leap forward in modernizing image management," says Systemware President and CEO, Frankie Basso. "It's taken what we do best and expanded it to boost efficiencies across all industries and businesses."

As a flexible software platform, Systemware strives to meet and anticipate its enterprise customers' content management needs. With automatic indexing, organizations can:

Categorize and tag images without the need for manual inputs

Quickly pull out text from images and scanned documents

Optimize workflows and processes for increased productivity and accuracy

Get more value out of existing image content and seamlessly integrate new images into the indexing database

Because Systemware's OCR tools integrate with each customer's unique validation process, metadata is verified on the back end without the need for manual inputs. This further drives efficiency in the content management pipeline and can be used alongside other Systemware AI features, such as intelligent document processing and advanced content searches and retrievals.

Systemware's ECM tools, including automatic image indexing, are tailored to individual customers, departments, and industries. This ensures that each organization has what it needs to tackle its biggest content management challenges and improve business processes.

Together and separately, Systemware's automated content management tools are designed to optimize the way enterprise organizations store, access, and use digital content. Other key features of the platform include:

AI-driven search and discovery tools

Real-time version tracking

Enhanced security

Bundled metrics and reporting

To learn more about Systemware's AI tools and book a free consultation, visit www.systemware.com.

About Systemware

Systemware is an enterprise content management (ECM) software company that creates custom cloud-based content management solutions for the world's largest enterprise organizations. Under the leadership of president and CEO Frankie Basso, Systemware continues to innovate in the CMS space, increasing speed, efficiency, and accuracy in how companies manage and store their proprietary data.

For more information, please visit www.systemware.com.

