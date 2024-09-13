Mobilicom and ASP Isotopes Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Mobilicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:MOB) and ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, September 14, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Mobilicom: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/mob_access

ASP Isotopes: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aspi_access

Oren Elkayam, Founder and CEO of Mobilicom, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Mobilicom presents a strong investment opportunity with its comprehensive and proprietary technology suite. The company's products, including SkyHopper Datalinks, Ground Control Systems, Mobile Mesh Networking, the ICE Cybersecurity Suite, and CONTROLiT cloud management, form the core 'brain' of drones, providing control, guidance, and cybersecurity. With a gross margin of 56% in the first half of 2024 primarily based on hardware sales, the company expects its revenues to be increasingly driven by Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) sales and recurring cybersecurity revenues from 2024 onwards. Revenues increased 232% year-over-year to $1.8 million in the first half of 2024, driven by initial production scale orders from U.S. and Israeli Tier-1 customers.

Paul Mann, CEO of ASP Isotopes, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. ASP Isotopes harnesses two decades of research and development to produce a broad range of isotopes, serving the expanding needs of nuclear medicine and green nuclear energy sectors. The Company's cutting-edge technology positions it to meet critical global demands heightened by recent geopolitical dynamics. Financially, the Company is well positioned with a robust balance sheet, highlighted by no long-term debt and significant cash reserves. ASP Isotopes is poised for substantial revenue growth, with expectations of impactful revenue starting in 2024 as it ramps up commercial production. H.C. Wainwright maintains a buy rating on ASP Isotopes with a price target of $4.50 based on the Company's advanced de-risking measures and promising revenue prospects. This robust outlook, combined with strategic expansions and innovative operational strategies, underscores ASP Isotopes' strong potential for sustained growth and value creation for its shareholders.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology"). The Company's initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com