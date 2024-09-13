This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Ying Zhang, founder of Sweden-based Fenec. She says women should accept their physical disadvantage while exploiting our strength to select roles and responsibilities. "For example, every solar project requires investment analysis and project coordination, where our analytical skills and communication competence can contribute significantly to project success," she stated. As I observe the solar sector, I see a growing trend of openness and inclusiveness. I firmly believe that women not only have a significant role to play in this industry ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...