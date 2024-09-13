In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports the Typhoon Yagi caused a significant reduction in solar power generation across key cities in Vietnam, China, and the Philippines, with some areas reporting their lowest irradiance days on record for September. Typhoon Yagi has caused a notable drop in solar production across Southeast Asia, according to analysis using the Solcast API. The powerful Category 5 storm brought extreme weather conditions to the region, plunging irradiance levels far below climatological averages. Solar production across key cities in Vietnam, ...

