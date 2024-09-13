Renovaro Inc: RenovaroCube to Present Cutting-Edge Cancer Diagnostics Research at European Society for Medical Oncology Congress

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RENB) RenovaroCube (Cube, the Company), a leading AI-driven innovator using multi-omics technology for cancer profiling, is pleased to announce two scientific presentations at a leading cancer conference - the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress - on September 15, 2024.



"Combined, the findings that will be showcased represent key steps along the developmental pathway of Cube's "go-to-market" strategy for its open-source AI platform as a service provider to many potential private sector partners and (academic) hospitals, as well as commercializing proprietary diagnostic products. This is only the beginning of our journey towards cutting-edge medical achievements," said Dr. Dennis Makarawung, MD, PhD, the Company's Medical Director.

One presentation describes the development of a deep learning model that leverages cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragmentation features (fragmentomics) from a small sample of blood to detect cancer. The results show that in comparison to state-of-the-art cfDNA cancer detection models, we were able to perform on par while utilizing only minute amounts of genetic data. The integration of fragmentomics into the Cube's current platform, further enhances its capacity to detect cancer, potentially leading to earlier and/or better treatment options and improved patient outcomes.

A second study demonstrated the Cube platform's ability to correlate methylation patterns from cancer tissue in cfDNA derived from plasma, indicating that cancer can be detected in blood samples as an alternative for invasive tissue biopsies.

Dr. Henk Vietor, the Company's Managing Director, said: "We believe Cube is at the forefront of developing a cutting edge, multi-omics platform designed to substantially accelerate liquid biopsy diagnostics using only 1 vial of blood. By integrating advanced AI/ML algorithms with comprehensive molecular data, Cube aims to accelerate early cancer detection, predict treatment responses, monitor treatment efficacy, and screen for recurrence. The data presented at ESMO give us the opportunity to showcase our AI/ML platform's capabilities and to demonstrate how our innovative approaches are paving the way for advancements in cancer diagnostics.

About Renovaro

Renovaro aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro Inc. includes RenovaroBio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube.

RenovaroCube has developed an award-winning AI platform that is committed to the early detection of cancer and its recurrence and monitoring subsequent treatments. RenovaroCube intervenes at a stage where potential therapy can be most effective. RenovaroCube is a molecular data science company with a background in FinTech and a 10-year history. It brings together proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, multi-omics, multi-modal data, and the expertise of a carefully selected multidisciplinary team to radically accelerate precision medicine and enable breakthrough changes in cancer care.

About ESMO

ESMO is the European Society for Medical Oncology. Representing more than 35,000 oncology professionals in 172 countries, ESMO is a reference for oncology education and information. ESMO's core mission is to improve the quality of cancer care, from prevention and diagnosis all the way to palliative care and patient follow-up. It is to educate - doctors, cancer patients and the general public - on the best practices and latest advances in oncology. And it is to promote equal access to optimal cancer care for all patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline, platform and fundraising. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "aims," "intends," "potential," or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Renovaro's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Renovaro Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

