Venice-based 9-tech has developed a thermomechanical process to recycle end-of-life PV panels, with early results showing an 87% recovery yield of materials such as silicon, copper, and silver. From pv magazine Italy Italian startup 9-tech is developing a thermomechanical recycling process for end-of-life PV panels. Early results show an 87% recovery yield for materials like silicon, copper, and silver, with competitive energy consumption. The recovered materials reportedly have a purity level high enough for reuse in other applications. The process includes manual disassembly to remove the aluminum ...

