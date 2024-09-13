Workiva: Scope 2 Challenges: SBTi and Swiss Steel on Decarbonization

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Workiva



In the third installment of ESG Talk's Climate Week series, Frank Koch, CEO of Swiss Steel Group, and Alberto Carrillo Pineda, CTO of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), join Mandi McReynolds to discuss long-term decarbonization strategies, the steel industry's commitment to sustainable production, and the importance of full emissions transparency.

