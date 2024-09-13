Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Frankfurt
13.09.24
08:05 Uhr
63,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,78 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Workiva: Scope 2 Challenges: SBTi and Swiss Steel on Decarbonization

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Workiva

In the third installment of ESG Talk's Climate Week series, Frank Koch, CEO of Swiss Steel Group, and Alberto Carrillo Pineda, CTO of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), join Mandi McReynolds to discuss long-term decarbonization strategies, the steel industry's commitment to sustainable production, and the importance of full emissions transparency.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
