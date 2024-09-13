Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art Photographer Edwar Herreno Takes 2nd Place at Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024

London display spotlights striking conservation photograph

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Colombian-born photographer Edwar Herreno has been awarded second place at the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024, held in London. His photograph, which depicts a whale shark circling a boat off the coast of Costa Rica's Cocos Island, was showcased in Piccadilly Circus, the UK's most prominent digital display location. https://miramefineart.com/product/united-nations-world-oceans-day-award/?param=1726230250

A Mission with a Message

The photograph was taken during a conservation mission with an NGO focused on shark protection. Herreno was aboard a converted whale-hunting vessel in Cocos Island, an area renowned for its marine biodiversity. The image reflects the marine life of the region as well as the human efforts to protect these vulnerable species.

The winning image was not easily obtained. Herreno endured a gruelling, physically demanding swim around the moving boat, battling exhaustion and the physical challenge of operating a large underwater camera. The result is a powerful visual commentary on the fragile relationship between humans and the marine environment.

A Growing Legacy in Ocean Conservation Photography

This is not the first time Herreno's work has gained international recognition. His photograph has also been honored at the United Nations headquarters in New York as part of the World Oceans Day celebrations, where it continues to be displayed as part of a broader effort to raise awareness about ocean conservation.

Herreno's second-place finish at this year's Ocean Photographer of the Year cements his position as a leading voice in environmental photography. His work explores the intersection of conservation and art, using his images to highlight the urgency of preserving marine ecosystems.

Recognition for Art in Activism

The 2024 Ocean Photographer of the Year competition has been praised for bringing critical environmental issues into the public eye. Herreno's work underscores the importance of artistic engagement with climate and environmental causes, particularly those centered on ocean protection.

"We are proud of Edwar's achievement and his commitment to using photography as a tool for change," said Belinda Seppings, co-founder of MÍRAME Fine Art. "His dedication is clear in the physical challenges he overcame, and in the impact his work is having on global conversations about conservation."

About Edwar Herreno: A Journey of Passion and Conservation

Herreno is a seasoned videographer, scuba instructor, technical diving instructor, and yacht captain. His extensive global experiences and dedication to marine conservation are reflected in his work, particularly in Costa Rica, where he has spent many years documenting its rich underwater life. His contributions to underwater film productions with CNN, BBC, National Geographic, French TC and Japanese TV have further solidified his reputation as a leading figure in marine photography.

Herreno's award-winning photograph is available through MÍRAME Fine Art, with custom sizes to suit your space.

