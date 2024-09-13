Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
WKN: A2N6U6 | ISIN: SE0011641794 | Ticker-Symbol: APS
Frankfurt
13.09.24
12:04 Uhr
0,007 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASARINA PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASARINA PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2024 15:46 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Asarina Pharma AB (publ) is updated

On July 18, 2024, Asarina Pharma AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Company intends to propose that an
extraordinary general meeting resolves that the Company shall enter into
voluntary liquidation. The press release also stated that the board intends to
apply for a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth
Market, provided that the general meeting resolves in accordance with the
proposal. 

On August 21, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that
the extraordinary general meeting of the Company had resolved on a voluntary
liquidation of the Company. 

Today, on September 13, 2024, the Company issued a press release with
information that the Company has resolved to submit an application for
delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm
AB has also received such an application from the Company. 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Asarina Pharma AB (publ) (ASAP, ISIN code
SE0011641794, order book ID 160270). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers.