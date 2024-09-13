Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Asarina Pharma AB (publ) is updated

On July 18, 2024, Asarina Pharma AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company intends to propose that an extraordinary general meeting resolves that the Company shall enter into voluntary liquidation. The press release also stated that the board intends to apply for a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, provided that the general meeting resolves in accordance with the proposal. On August 21, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the extraordinary general meeting of the Company had resolved on a voluntary liquidation of the Company. Today, on September 13, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company has resolved to submit an application for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Asarina Pharma AB (publ) (ASAP, ISIN code SE0011641794, order book ID 160270). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB