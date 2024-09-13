Momentum ITSMA announces 2024 Global Marketing Excellence Awards finalists, celebrating innovation and impact

LONDON and BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum ITSMA, a leading growth consultancy and pioneer of Account-Based Marketing (ABM), today announced the finalists for its Global B2B Marketing Excellence Awards. Winners will be announced in October.

In its 27th year, the Momentum ITSMA Global Marketing Excellence Awards recognize the industry's most ambitious sales and marketing leaders driving growth with their key clients. There are three new categories this year, introduced to reflect the changing nature of the marketing landscape: Account-Based Marketer (ABM-er) of the Year, Go-to-Market (GTM) Leader of the Year, and Client Growth Program of the Year.

The annual awards offer a platform for innovative teams and individuals to showcase their best-in-class growth programs, setting the standard in B2B marketing.

Last year's diamond and gold winners included: PwC, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services, Autodesk, Fusion Connect, Dell Technologies, Salesforce, IBM, OneTrust, Ricoh North America, CRB Group, Fujitsu, Kyndryl, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, and Red Hat.

Dave Munn, Partner at Momentum ITSMA, said: "The 2024 finalists exemplify client growth and innovation, showcasing their ability to drive impactful results in a complex and increasingly dynamic marketplace. As we mark the 27th year of our Global Marketing Excellence Awards, we're thrilled to introduce three new categories that reflect the modern nature of B2B marketing."

The finalists for the 2024 Global Marketing Excellence Awards are:

ABM-er of the Year

Rhiannon Blackwell, ABM Leader, Global Marketing Organization, PwC

Bonnie Sparkman, US ABM Leader, Fortinet

Priyanka Dasgupta, ABM and Field Marketing Manager, Kyndryl

Sudhanshu Gupta, Senior Director - Marketing, Virtusa

GTM Leader of the Year

Britney Bartlett, VP, Global Field Marketing, Cisco

Lisa Sim, VP, Marketing, Asia Pacific and Japan, Palo Alto Networks

Client Growth Program of the Year

EY, NTT Data, Red Hat, Virtusa

Advancing Thought Leadership

Kyndryl, Palo Alto Networks, PwC, Virtusa

Driving Partner Collaboration

Kyndryl, Virtusa

Enabling Sales

Fortinet, Infosys, ServiceNow, Unisys

Scaling ABM Programs

Cisco, Hexagon, PwC, Checkout.com

Strengthening Executive Engagement

EY, IBM, PwC, VMware by Broadcom

Munn added: "These awards reinforce our dedication to celebrating industry leaders who raise the bar for success. They serve as a powerful reminder to all of us to continuously push the boundaries of what's possible in B2B marketing."

A panel of international marketing executives and experts will determine the award winners, who will be honored in October.

About Momentum ITSMA

Momentum ITSMA is a growth consultancy that enables global organizations to achieve market-beating performance by winning, growing, and retaining their most valuable client relationships.

Our services - spanning consulting, research, learning, thought leadership, and content - help companies deepen relationships, build reputation, and grow revenue.

We pioneered Account-Based Marketing and our ongoing innovation ensures our clients outperform their competitors.

