Needle Holder Market: USD 367.3M in 2024 to USD 530.3M by 2029, CAGR 7.6% | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global needle holder market is forecasted to grow from USD 367.3 million in 2024 to USD 530.3 million by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 7.6%. This growth is driven by increased investments in healthcare, a rise in surgeries including microsurgeries and cosmetic procedures, and the expansion of outpatient surgeries. Key players in this market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz, Teleflex Incorporated, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, and Stille AB. Major trends include the dominance of reusable needle holders, with a particular growth in the Mayo-Hegar segment and a shift towards microsurgeries. Challenges such as the high cost of surgeries and the rise of non-surgical techniques like robotic-assisted surgeries could impact market expansion. North America is expected to lead the market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high surgery volumes.

Market Segmentation by Type

The needle holder market is categorized into several types: Castroviejo, Olsen-Hegar, Mayo-Hegar, Derf, Crile-Wood, and others. As of 2023, the Mayo-Hegar Needle Holder holds the largest market share due to its widespread use in various surgeries such as general, cardiovascular, and orthopedic. The Castroviejo Needle Holder is experiencing the highest growth rate due to the increasing demand for microsurgeries.

Market Segmentation by Application

The needle holder market is segmented by application into surgery, microsurgery, and dental procedures. The surgery segment held the largest market share in 2023, driven by the rising number of chronic disease patients and surgeries, particularly among individuals over 60 years old. Microsurgery is also growing as there is a shift towards more advanced surgical techniques.

Market Segmentation by End User

The needle holder market is divided into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and other end users. In 2023, hospitals & ASCs held the largest market share. This is attributed to the high volume of outpatient surgeries performed in ASCs, which offer convenience, quicker recovery, and lower costs for patients. The growth of hospitals and ASCs is expected to further drive market demand for needle holders.

Regional Market Analysis

Regionally, the needle holder market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC. North America dominated the market in 2023 due to significant government investments in healthcare, new hospital construction, and favorable healthcare reforms. The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR, driven by a large patient population over 60 years old, who are more susceptible to chronic diseases.

Market Dynamics and Key Players

The needle holder market is concentrated, with a few major players dominating the space. Key companies include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Karl Storz (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), and Stille AB (Sweden).

B. Braun Melsungen AG

In 2023, B. Braun Melsungen AG led the needle holder market. The company maintains its top position through extensive distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. B. Braun is a major manufacturer of surgical and microsurgical instruments, including needle holders used in a variety of surgeries such as cardiac, plastic, and orthopedic, contributing to its significant market share.

Olympus Corporation

Olympus Corporation held the second position in the needle holder market in 2023. Known for its trusted brand in the medical device industry, Olympus continues to invest heavily in research and development (R&D), increasing its R&D spending to USD 447 million in 2023 from USD 442 million in 2022. This investment supports Olympus in maintaining its competitive edge and enhancing its product offerings.

Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex Incorporated ranked third in the needle holder market in 2023. The company offers a range of needle holders used in various surgical procedures and focuses on expanding its global reach. Operating in over 150 countries, Teleflex's strategic expansion efforts help reduce its reliance on any single market, broadening its market presence and strengthening its product portfolio.

