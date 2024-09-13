Telecommunications and BFSI Customer Engagement Solutions Market to Reach $16.1 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Advancements in AI and ML and expansion of 5G networks are further likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Telecommunications and BFSI Customer Engagement Solutions Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), and Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the telecommunications and BFSI customer engagement solutions market was valued at $7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $16.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Digital transformation and data-driven approaches are the factors expected to propel the growth of the global Telecommunication & BFSI customer engagement solution market. However, data privacy and security concerns and high implementation and maintenance costs are anticipated to hamper the growth of global market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $7 billion Market Size in 2032 $16.1 billion CAGR 8.70 % Segments covered Offering, deployment, enterprise size and Region. Drivers Digital Transformation

Data-Driven Approaches

Rising focus on Customer Experience Opportunities Advancements in AI and Machine Learning

Expansion of 5G Networks Restraints Data privacy and security concerns

High Implementation and Maintenance Costs

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-thirds the telecommunication & BFSI customer engagement solution market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as they have the resources and scale to invest in comprehensive, sophisticated customer engagement solutions. These large organizations benefit from advanced technologies and can afford to implement complex systems to manage and analyze customer interactions effectively, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the increasing availability of affordable, user-friendly customer engagement solutions that are tailored to the needs of smaller businesses. As these smaller companies seek to enhance their customer interactions and compete more effectively, they are adopting these scalable solutions at a rapidly, which is drives the segment growth in the telecommunication & BFSI customer engagement solution market.

By deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than half of the telecommunication & BFSI customer engagement solution market revenue, and expected to attain the largest CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as it allows them to easily scale their customer engagement tools up or down based on their needs and only pay for what they use, without the need for extensive hardware investments. Additionally, cloud solutions facilitate remote access and integration with other systems, which is crucial for managing customer interactions efficiently. The cloud segment is also forecasted to be the fastest-growing because more businesses are embracing digital transformation and seeking the agility and innovation that cloud technologies provide, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth.

By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fourths the telecommunication & BFSI customer engagement solution market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, because it includes the core software and tools that businesses use to interact with customers, such as CRM systems and engagement platforms. These solutions are crucial for managing and analyzing customer interactions effectively, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the manufacturing segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing he increasing demand for ongoing support and expertise that businesses need to implement and optimize their customer engagement solutions. As companies seek to get the most out of their technology investments and adapt to evolving customer needs, they are investing more in services like consulting, training, and technical support, which is drives the segment growth in the Telecommunication & BFSI customer engagement solution market.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the telecommunication & BFSI customer engagement solution market revenue, owing to its mature technology infrastructure, early adoption of advanced customer engagement tools, and a high concentration of major telecommunications and financial institutions. Companies in this region are well-established and have the resources to invest in sophisticated solutions to enhance their customer interactions is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing many countries in this region are experiencing rapid economic growth, increased digitization, and a rising middle class, which drives demand for improved customer engagement solutions. As businesses in Asia-Pacific expand and seek to compete in a growing market, they are increasingly adopting customer engagement technologies, contributing to the rapid growth of this segment.

Leading Market Players: -

Salesforce, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

BUSINESSNEXT, Inc.

Creatio EMEA Ltd

Microsoft Corporation,

ServiceNow, Inc.

SAP SE

Pegasystems Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Alvaria, Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Enghouse

System Limited

IBM Corporation

Zendesk Inc

Avaya LLC

eGain Corporation

Open Text Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Telecommunication & BFSI customer engagement solution market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

