Silver is the metal of choice for electronics, photovoltaics and e-mobility. We are in the sixth year of a silver deficit and it is expected that we will see a shortage of at least 280 million ounces of silver this year. We are therefore very bullish for the metal, which is currently breaking out above USD 30. Silver miners and explorers should benefit greatly from this. We explain in the video why Endeavour Silver will benefit particularly strongly from this. Company overview: Endeavour Silver Corp. ? http://www.edrsilver.com ISIN: CA29258Y1034 , WKN: A0DJ0N , FRA: EJD.F , TSX: EDR.TO , Valor: 1935513 More videos about Endeavour Silver Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/endeavour-silver-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Production Company Presentation Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV