Wayne Bramwell, Managing Director and CEO, Westgold Resources (TSX: WGX) ("Westgold" or the "Company"), and his team joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2L6P9SDkKs8

Westgold stands as a premier, unhedged gold producer, boasting assets capable of an annual output exceeding 400,000 ounces. Located in Western Australia, Westgold's extensive 3,200 km² of highly prospective, under-explored land holdings present significant opportunities for discovery and growth. With a robust portfolio comprising seven mines and five processing plants, the company is well-positioned for substantial high-value organic growth. Additionally, following a recent merger, Westgold anticipates excellent rerate potential through index inclusion, setting the stage for elevated shareholder returns in the near term.

