Uztextileprom: The First Joint ITMF & IAF Convention Concluded in Uzbekistan

On September 8-10, 2024, Samarkand hosted the first joint conference of two of the world's largest textile associations - the ITMF Annual Conference and the IAF World Fashion Convention - marking the most significant event of the year in the global textile industry. For the first time in ITMF's 120-year history, Central Asia was chosen as the venue.

The event attracted over 500 delegates from around the world, including leading industry players from Europe, Asia and North America. The conference further showcased the growing position of Uzbekistan as a player in the global textile arena following an intensive reform programme and rights programme from 2017.

During the official business program from September 8-10, participants discussed the most topical issues facing the textile industry: value creation in the supply chain, the impact of AI, production digitization, international regulations, sustainable development, recycling and supply chain optimization, the role of man-made fibers and fabrics, and other topics - a total of 25 business events, including closed meetings.

A dedicated session focused on the prospects for Uzbekistan's textile industry. Thanks to systematic reforms, including the end of the state monopoly on cotton farming, the creation of cotton clusters, the ban on forced and child labour in 2017, the country successfully achieved the lifting of the long-standing boycott of Uzbek cotton in 2022. Today, Uzbekistan is a member of international organizations like Better Cotton and Better Work, with the quality of Uzbek cotton and its alignment with international best practice confirmed by numerous certifications.

"We highly value and support all mutually beneficial initiatives from our foreign partners. In particular, we are ready to provide full assistance in implementing the necessary standards for international brands to enter Uzbekistan," said the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his address to conference participants.

"We are here in Samarkand not only to see the wonderful Silk Road City of Samarkand. We are also here to learn a lot about Uzbekistan's enormous progress in the last 8 years since the start of the reform policy initiated by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It will be most interesting to learn how the country's cotton, textile and apparel industry has changed during this period and what can be expected from it in the future," said ITMF President Dr. K.V. Srinivasan in his welcome speech.

"The selection of our country as a venue for this incredible conference highlights Uzbekistan's growing role in the global textile supply chain. In just two years, we've made tremendous progress, significantly expanding our circle of international partners. In 2023, the country's textile industry exported around $3.5 billion worth of products to more than 75 countries, and by 2026, we plan to increase exports to $6.5 billion. Strengthening ties with strong international partners plays a key role in achieving this goal," noted Acting Chairman of the Uztextileprom Association Mirmukhsin Sultanov.

Conference attendees had the opportunity to visit cotton clusters in Samarkand ahead of the harvest season and explore various textile productions in Uzbekistan. The event culminated in the announcement of the winners and the awards ceremony for the ITMF Awards and ITMF Start-up Award, recognizing the most outstanding achievements and innovations in the industry for 2024.

For more information about the event, as well as speaker presentations, visit https://www.itmf-iaf-conference-2024-samarkand.org.

For any additional questions or comments, contact: Sharipova@montfort.london

***

About ITMF: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) is a global trade association representing the interests of textile manufacturers. ITMF promotes communication and collaboration among textile manufacturers worldwide, contributing to the growth and sustainable development of the industry.

About IAF: The International Apparel Federation (IAF) is the leading global association of the apparel industry. IAF supports the industry's development through international dialogue and cooperation, addressing key issues and opportunities within the sector.

SOURCE: Uztextileprom

