IRAEmpire LLC: Blanchard Gold Reviews and Fees Analysis Released for 2024

Blanchard Gold, also known as Blanchard and Company, is a long-standing precious metals dealer based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Founded in 1975, the company has been operating in the industry for nearly five decades.

The firm offers a range of products and services related to precious metals investing:

Blanchard Gold, a long-standing precious metals dealer, offers a diverse range of products catering to various investor needs.

Primarily, they offer gold and silver products. At Blanchard Gold, gold is available in various forms including coins and bars. Popular options include American Gold Eagles, Canadian Gold Maple Leafs, and gold bars ranging from 1 oz to 1 kilo.

Similarly, their silver offerings include American Silver Eagles, Canadian Silver Maple Leafs, and silver bars in various weights.

Furthermore, the company also has a collection of platinum and palladium coins and bars.

Apart from IRA-eligible products, the company also offers numismatic coins. These include American rare coins from various historical periods, European coins with a focus on British sovereigns, and ancient coins from Greek and Roman civilizations.

The company provides metals that meet IRS standards for inclusion in Individual Retirement Accounts, including: IRA-approved gold coins like American Gold Eagles and Canadian Gold Maple Leafs. Similarly, they offer IRA-eligible silver coins and bars as well as Platinum and palladium products that meet purity requirements.

Blanchard Gold offers curated collections of precious metals designed for specific investment goals or interests.

While not a physical product, the company provides access to spot price charts and market analysis to assist investors in decision-making.

In partnership with third-party depositories, Blanchard Gold facilitates secure storage options for purchased metals.

It's worth noting that product availability and pricing can fluctuate based on market conditions and inventory. Investors are typically advised to contact Blanchard Gold directly for the most current offerings and prices. The company also emphasizes education and consultation as part of its service, aiming to help clients make informed decisions based on their individual investment goals and risk tolerance.

Blanchard Gold's founder, Jim Blanchard, was involved in the movement to legalize private gold ownership in the United States. This historical connection has shaped the company's focus on individual investors and wealth preservation through precious metals.

The company reports having generated over $1 billion in sales in recent years. Blanchard Gold emphasizes customer education, providing market insights and investment strategies to its clients.

In terms of reputation, Blanchard Gold maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Customer reviews on various platforms present a mixed picture, with some praising the company's service and others expressing concerns about pricing and delivery times.

As with any investment firm, potential customers are advised to conduct thorough research and consider their individual financial situations before making investment decisions. The precious metals market, like all investment vehicles, carries inherent risks and potential rewards.

Blanchard Gold operates in a competitive industry, facing challenges from both traditional dealers and newer, online-focused companies. The firm's longevity suggests a degree of adaptability to changing market conditions and investor preferences.

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, Blanchard Gold, like other companies in the sector, must navigate shifts in technology, regulations, and investor attitudes toward precious metals as an asset class.

Blanchard Gold partners with top-tier depositories to provide secure storage solutions for clients' precious metals. These facilities are described as highly secure, fully insured, and compliant with IRS requirements for IRA investments.

Clients have the choice of various storage locations, including both domestic and international options. This allows customers to select storage based on their security preferences and logistical needs.

For precious metals held in IRAs, Blanchard Gold uses secure, IRS-approved depositories to safeguard the physical assets. The storage facilities used by Blanchard Gold are fully insured, providing additional protection for clients' investments.

While not explicitly mentioned, some precious metals dealers offer home storage options, allowing customers to store their purchases themselves. However, for IRA investments, IRS-approved storage is required.

It's worth noting that Blanchard Gold charges annual maintenance and storage fees for safeguarding physical assets in these secure facilities. The company emphasizes transparency in its fee structure, ensuring clients are fully informed about all costs upfront.

These storage options are designed to prioritize security, investment protection, and compliance with relevant regulations, particularly for IRA investments. The variety of choices allows clients to select the storage solution that best fits their individual needs and preferences.

Blanchard Gold distinguishes itself in the precious metals investment sector through its combination of historical significance, specialized knowledge, and a focus on customer service. Established in 1975, following the legalization of private gold ownership in the United States, this company based in New Orleans has developed a specific focus within the industry.

Blanchard Gold's narrative centers around its founder, Jim Blanchard, who played a significant role in the campaign for the legalization of private gold ownership. The historical connection provides the company with a distinct credibility in the gold market, positioning it as not only a dealer but also as an advocate for the rights of individual investors.

This company has established a reputation in the rare coin market, distinguishing itself from many dealers who primarily concentrate on bullion. The company's collaboration with noted numismatist John Albanese has enabled it to provide access to some of the rarest and most valuable coins globally, including items appraised at over a million dollars.

The gold investment company distinguishes itself through a significant focus on educating investors. The company offers a range of resources aimed at assisting clients in comprehending the precious metals market, providing insights that extend beyond basic buy-sell transactions.

Also, it offers a personalized approach to customer service. Clients collaborate with account executives who offer personalized guidance aligned with their specific investment objectives and risk preferences.

This company provides a diverse selection of precious metal products, including gold and silver bullion, as well as platinum and palladium. The variety present enables investors to construct comprehensive portfolios that correspond with their individual financial goals.

It's worth noting that the gold investment firm has achieved an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau for more than 40 years, reflecting its dedication to ethical business practices and customer satisfaction in an industry where trust is essential.

Blanchard Gold operates in a competitive landscape within the precious metals market. The company's distinct blend of historical significance, expertise in rare coins, and a customer-oriented strategy appeals to a diverse range of investors, from beginners to seasoned professionals. Blanchard Gold's legacy and adaptability allow it to maintain a significant presence in the evolving precious metals market.

Ryan notes that Blanchard Gold also offers gold IRA services. Gold IRAs are a type of self-directed IRA that provide the same tax benefits as traditional retirement accounts. Investors are provided with the opportunity to diversify their portfolios by incorporating physical precious metals alongside traditional stocks and bonds.

These accounts, commonly referred to as "gold" IRAs, are generally permitted to hold gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, provided they are in the form of coins or bars that meet IRS approval. The metals are required to adhere to certain purity standards established by the IRS.

Gold IRAs differ from traditional IRAs in that they necessitate the physical metals to be kept in a depository that is approved by the IRS. Investors are unable to take personal possession of the metals without facing penalties.

Establishing a gold IRA requires collaboration with a specialized custodian who assists in the acquisition of metals and oversees the account management. This frequently leads to increased fees in comparison to conventional IRAs.

In addition to physical metals, certain gold IRAs permit investments in gold-related securities such as mining stocks or precious metals ETFs.

Gold IRAs adhere to the same contribution limits as traditional IRAs, which are set at $6,500 for the year 2023 and $7,000 for 2024. Additionally, individuals aged 50 and older may make an extra catch-up contribution of $1,000.

Supporters suggest that gold IRAs may provide protection against inflation and economic instability. Gold has a historical track record of retaining its value during periods of market instability.

Critics highlight that gold does not generate income in the same manner as dividend-paying stocks or interest-bearing bonds. The value of gold may experience fluctuations, and associated storage and management fees can reduce overall returns.

Gold IRAs are governed by IRS regulations, which outline the permissible types of metals that can be held and the required storage methods.

Financial experts advise that individuals should thoroughly evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of gold IRAs and their role in a comprehensive retirement strategy prior to making an investment.

