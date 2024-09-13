Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2024) - LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (TSX: MDS.UN) (the "Fund"), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06814 per Class A unit and US$0.06176 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before October 11, 2024, to unitholders of record on September 30, 2024.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223207

SOURCE: Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund