A European research consortium has produced a prototype solid-state battery using a new manufacturing process that reportedly achieves high energy densities and can be implemented on modern lithium-ion battery production lines. From pv magazine Germany European researchers have developed a prototype lithium-metal battery with a solid electrolyte, offering 20% higher energy density than current lithium-ion batteries. The "SOLiDIFY" consortium, composed of 14 European research institutes and partners, developed a battery with a pouch cell with an energy density of 1,070 Wh/L, compared to 800 Wh/L ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...