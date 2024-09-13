Avenues Recovery Center to Host First-Ever Recovery Block Party in Clarksville

In celebration of National Recovery Month, Avenues Recovery at Clarksville has announced an exciting upcoming event.

CLARKSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Avenues Recovery Center at Clarksville will be hosting its first-ever Recovery Block Party and Dodgeball Tournament, open to the entire community of Clarksville, Indiana. The block party will take place on Sunday, September 15th, on-site at 4601 Medical Plaza Way, Clarksville IN, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.





Avenues Recovery Center at Clarksville

Avenues Recovery at Clarksville to host first Clarksville community block party on grounds





This family-friendly event will feature a fire truck, bounce house, food trucks, live music by DJ Paul Watson, and a thrilling dodgeball tournament. Vendors will be selling swag and recovery-related items such as T-shirts, handbags, scented goods and meditation cards. In addition, fun educational booths will be run by the following organizations: Mercy Street, TruHealing, Recovery Village, Oxford, Breakaway, and Dare for Kids.

The event will be graced by the attendance of the Clarksville police department, Rep. Wendy Dant Chesser of the Indiana House of Representatives, Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey, and other politicians and recovery activists in the local community.

This event is free admission for all attendees.

Whether you are in recovery yourself, have loved ones in recovery, or are a supporter of the recovery community, Avenues invites you to join in a day of fellowship, fun, and camaraderie!

Avenues Recovery Center at Clarksville is an inpatient drug and alcohol addiction treatment center set on a sprawling campus in Clarksville, Indiana. Avenues offers unparalleled clinical treatment, attentive medical care, and a loving environment. Our uniquely effective treatment approach is tailored to each individual, and known for its incredible 95% success rate.

For more information or for press availability, please contact:

Rachel Alter

773-562-1457

rachel.alter@avenuesrecovery.com

Avenues Recovery Center | www.avenuesrecovery.com | 888-683-0333

