Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.09.2024 17:38 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avenues Recovery Center to Host First-Ever Recovery Block Party in Clarksville

In celebration of National Recovery Month, Avenues Recovery at Clarksville has announced an exciting upcoming event.

CLARKSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Avenues Recovery Center at Clarksville will be hosting its first-ever Recovery Block Party and Dodgeball Tournament, open to the entire community of Clarksville, Indiana. The block party will take place on Sunday, September 15th, on-site at 4601 Medical Plaza Way, Clarksville IN, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Avenues Recovery Center at Clarksville

Avenues Recovery Center at Clarksville
Avenues Recovery at Clarksville to host first Clarksville community block party on grounds



This family-friendly event will feature a fire truck, bounce house, food trucks, live music by DJ Paul Watson, and a thrilling dodgeball tournament. Vendors will be selling swag and recovery-related items such as T-shirts, handbags, scented goods and meditation cards. In addition, fun educational booths will be run by the following organizations: Mercy Street, TruHealing, Recovery Village, Oxford, Breakaway, and Dare for Kids.

The event will be graced by the attendance of the Clarksville police department, Rep. Wendy Dant Chesser of the Indiana House of Representatives, Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey, and other politicians and recovery activists in the local community.

This event is free admission for all attendees.

Whether you are in recovery yourself, have loved ones in recovery, or are a supporter of the recovery community, Avenues invites you to join in a day of fellowship, fun, and camaraderie!

Avenues Recovery Center at Clarksville is an inpatient drug and alcohol addiction treatment center set on a sprawling campus in Clarksville, Indiana. Avenues offers unparalleled clinical treatment, attentive medical care, and a loving environment. Our uniquely effective treatment approach is tailored to each individual, and known for its incredible 95% success rate.

For more information or for press availability, please contact:

Rachel Alter

773-562-1457

rachel.alter@avenuesrecovery.com

Avenues Recovery Center | www.avenuesrecovery.com | 888-683-0333

Contact Information

Rachel Alter
Marketing Director
rachel.alter@avenuesrecovery.com
773-562-1457

SOURCE: Avenues Recovery Center

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.