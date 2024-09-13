dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTC: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be conducting an intense marketing campaign in Germany from September 16, 2024 to September 25, 2024 and welcomes international participants to meet with senior management on these occasions.

The purpose of the marketing campaign will be to increase awareness of dynaCERT's HydraGEN Technology which is designed to reduce fuel consumption and reduce carbon emissions in diesel engines. As well, the Company will use this opportunity to introduce its new President, Bernd Krueper, to shareholders and other parties interested in dynaCERT while also meeting with Jim Payne, the CEO and new Chairman of dynaCERT

Next week, Bernd Krueper will be on site at the IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024 in Hannover, Germany, to hold talks with representatives from politics and the automotive industry. The event is the leading international platform for logistics and transport and the most important global forum for important topics of the future in the industry. This Automotive Exhibition for Commercial Vehicles is devoted to the main topics of infrastructure for transport and commercial vehicles.

Bernd Krueper, President of dynaCERT, stated, "The leading trade fair for commercial vehicles in Hannover is an excellent platform for us to talk to interested and potential customers and investors from around the world. The hydrogen technologies of dynaCERT that retrofit diesel engines constitute an economically attractive contribution to environmental protection. Out of necessity, diesel engines will continue to be in use in many areas of modern society for a long time. We at dynaCERT are proud to be able to offer an innovation that is designed to reduce fuel consumption and pollution. Based on my decades of global experience in the world of engines, increasing ESG demands solutions that the transportation industry urgently needs and dynaCERT has such a solution available today."

Additionally, in Munich, Germany, Bernd Krueper and Jim Payne will hold talks with existing shareholders and interested parties at investor events scheduled from September 23, 2024 to September 25, 2024.

Jim Payne, Chairman and CEO of dynaCERT, stated, "The mobility sector has been greatly influenced by political decisions and financial incentives in recent years. Although these efforts are commendable, our HydraGEN Technology is not dependent on such incentives, as our HydraGEN Technology is designed to reduce capital costs through ongoing fuel savings. Many of the clients of our customers that strive to improve their sustainability image have indicated that they prefer vehicles equipped with our technology. I look forward to discussing our developments and goals with our shareholders in the following weeks."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

