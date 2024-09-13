Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
WKN: A0Q249 | ISIN: ES0127797019 | Ticker-Symbol: EDW
Tradegate
13.09.24
16:16 Uhr
16,230 Euro
+0,220
+1,37 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
PSI
RENIXX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EDP RENOVAVEIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDP RENOVAVEIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,92016,15018:51
15,95016,10018:48
ACCESSWIRE
13.09.2024 18:02 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EDP Renewables to Supply Clean Electricity to Bloomberg in Innovative Long-Term Contract

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Bloomberg

Previously published by EDP

The Power Purchase Agreement will be linked to a pioneering hybrid wind and solar project in Spain. Under this ten-year agreement, EDPR will supply the equivalent volume of clean energy to meet Bloomberg's total continental Europe electricity consumption

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), a global leader in renewable energy development, today announced the signing of a new long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Bloomberg, the global financial, technology and media company.

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bloomberg on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bloomberg
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bloomberg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bloomberg



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.