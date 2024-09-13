The 30 MW plant is the first utility-scale, grid-connected flywheel energy storage project in China and the largest one in the world. From ESS News China has connected to the grid its first large-scale standalone flywheel energy storage project in Shanxi Province's city of Changzhi. The Dinglun Flywheel Energy Storage Power Station broke ground in July last year. China Energy Construction Shanxi Power Engineering Institute and Shanxi Electric Power Construction Company carried out the construction works. BC New Energy was the technology provider and Shenzhen Energy Group was the main investor. ...

