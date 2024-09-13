Aiko Solar, GoodWe, and Ginlong Solis have all posted declines in net profit for the first half of 2024 due to industry overcapacity. Aiko Solar said it has recorded a sharp decline in net profit and revenue for the first half of 2024. The company attributed the losses to substantial asset impairments. The company reported a 232% increase in sales of p-type PERC and n-type ABC modules, reaching a total of 12. 84 GW and 1. 62 GW, respectively, while citing substantial asset impairments as a major factor in its losses. Ginlong Solis said it posted a 43. 84% drop in net profit to CNY 352 million ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...