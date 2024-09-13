Anzeige
13.09.2024 18:14 Uhr
Yosemite Clean Energy: Yosemite Fuels Makes Debut in California With Innovative Carbon-Negative Hydrogen Fuel, Advancing Decarbonization and Renewable Energy Solutions

Yosemite Fuels Addresses the Hydrogen Supply Gap With Carbon-Negative Fuel Solutions, Targeting Heavy-Duty Vehicles and Advancing California's Leadership in Clean Energy

FRESNO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Yosemite Fuels, LLC (YF), a subsidiary of Yosemite Clean Energy, LLC (YCE), announces its entry into the California market with the launch of its carbon-negative hydrogen fuel, which delivers zero emissions, greater efficiency, and promotes energy security while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. While YCE focuses on broad clean energy initiatives, YF specializes in distributing and integrating carbon-negative hydrogen fuel produced from biomass and other carbon-free hydrogen solutions to its end users.

Yosemite Fuels

Yosemite Fuels
Logs in front of Half Dome


With its "stump-to-pump" approach, YF is targeting the heavy-duty vehicle market and addressing the hydrogen fuel shortage by developing scalable production and expanding infrastructure, thus ensuring reliable access to zero-emission fuel. YF is dedicated to building and partnering to build hydrogen fueling stations and making affordable hydrogen fuel available statewide, driving California's transition to a carbon-negative economy.

Yosemite Fuels is one of California's first carbon-negative hydrogen companies, committed to reshaping the future of zero-emission energy while addressing environmental challenges. By transforming agricultural and forest waste into fuel, YF strengthens forest health, reduces wildfire risk, protects watersheds, and helps California lead the way in decarbonization.

"At Yosemite Fuels, our mission is to deliver affordable, zero-emission hydrogen fuel that mitigates wildfires and enhances forest and watershed health," said Thomas Hobby, CEO of Yosemite Clean Energy and Yosemite Fuels. "With decades of forestry and agricultural business experience, we're pioneering carbon-negative hydrogen as a sustainable solution for heavy-duty vehicles and renewable hydrogen demand across California."

Yosemite Fuels offers top-tier zero-emission fuels, fueling services, logistics, and turnkey infrastructure solutions. Visit Yosemite Fuels online to learn more about upcoming hydrogen refueling systems supporting Yosemite Clean Energy's hydrogen plants and shaping California's clean energy future.

Interact With Yosemite Fuels:
Visit our website: https://www.yosemitefuels.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/yosemite-fuels

Contact Information
Declan Maddern
Policy Analyst
declan.maddern@yosemiteclean.com
(805) 891-8711

SOURCE: Yosemite Fuels

View the original press release on newswire.com.

