New to the Street Celebrates 600th Episode Milestone Featuring Game-Changing Innovators in Electric Vehicles, Finance, Sports, Sustainability, and Security

New to The Street, one of the longest-running U.S. and International televised business news platforms, proudly announces the broadcast of its 600th episode. Airing on Bloomberg this Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET as Sponsored Programming, this special episode will highlight leaders at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and security across multiple industries.

As a trusted source for groundbreaking business insights, New to The Street reaches millions of viewers weekly and continues its mission to connect audiences with companies shaping the future. The landmark episode will feature an exciting lineup of trailblazers:

ZAPP Electric Vehicles - A visionary in electric mobility, ZAPP is revolutionizing the future of sustainable transportation with cutting-edge electric vehicle technology. David Mcintyre interviewed by Host Jane King.

GLINT Pay - A groundbreaking financial platform offering clients the ability to manage their wealth in both global currencies and gold. GLINT enables users to buy, save, exchange, and spend currencies and gold with low fees and real-time exchange rates.

IMG Academy - A world-class sports training institution, IMG Academy is renowned for shaping elite athletes and future leaders. It provides cutting-edge training and educational programs that develop both the physical and mental performance of young athletes worldwide.

The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM) - A leader in climate-reversing technologies, SGTM provides sustainable solutions that promote environmental health and eco-friendly practices to help tackle global sustainability challenges.

SEKUR Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) - A Swiss-hosted cybersecurity provider offering secure communication and data management solutions to individuals, businesses, and governments. SEKUR is leading the way in internet privacy and cybersecurity protection.

This milestone episode demonstrates New to The Street's ongoing commitment to providing in-depth profiles of dynamic companies transforming their industries. The program continues to connect viewers with high-growth businesses, offering valuable insights and investment opportunities.

Tune in to Bloomberg on Saturday, September 14, at 6:30 PM ET to watch this special 600th episode and learn more about these innovative companies leading the way in their respective fields.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street, is one of the longest-running U.S. and international television brands, delivering powerful sponsored and syndicated programming. Since 2009, New to The Street has aired biographical interview segments across major U.S. networks, including Bloomberg and FOX Business as sponsored programming, offering a platform for high-growth companies and industry leaders to share their stories.

With a reach that spans millions of homes globally every month , New to The Street has built a reputation as a trusted source for business and financial news. The show provides unmatched visibility for its featured companies, helping them connect with a broad audience. In addition to its televised reach, New to The Street boasts one of the most influential business YouTube channels, with nearly 1.5 million loyal subscribers in over 40 countries, further amplifying its ability to connect companies with potential investors and partners.

Learn more at newtothestreet.com.

About Zapp EV (NASDAQ:ZAPP) ($ZAPP):

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) ($ZAPP) ("Zapp EV) ("Company") and its operating subsidiaries are run by a team of experts from the mobility industry on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle performance levels in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a high-performance electric two-wheeler suite that Zapp plans to bring to market. Zapp will offer a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their homes by authorized "Zappers," who will provide at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Zapp is a registered Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited trademark in the United Kingdom and other countries. For more information, visit www.zappev.com.

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay allows the client to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold at cheaper rates than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay's ground-breaking gold currency, their app offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/.

About IMG Academy:

IMG Academy is a premier sports and educational institution known for its elite training programs that prepare athletes for collegiate and professional success. Located in Bradenton, Florida, IMG combines world-class coaching with academic excellence to develop future leaders in sports. Learn more at imgacademy.com.

About Merrill Lynch Private Wealth Management:

Merrill Lynch Private Wealth Management is a premier provider of comprehensive wealth management services, catering to high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. With a personalized approach, Merrill Lynch offers tailored financial strategies to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals, including investment management, retirement planning, estate planning, and more.

Backed by the extensive resources and global capabilities of Bank of America, Merrill Lynch Private Wealth delivers unparalleled access to a wide range of investment products, banking services, and cutting-edge financial tools. Their experienced wealth advisors work closely with clients to create customized solutions designed to preserve and grow wealth while navigating complex financial landscapes.

Merrill Lynch Private Wealth Management is committed to providing expert guidance, sophisticated strategies, and exceptional client service to help individuals and organizations manage, protect, and maximize their wealth. Learn more at Merrill Lynch.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC:SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC:SGTM) is a leader in climate-reversing technologies, offering eco-friendly products and services that promote environmental health. SGTM is committed to global sustainability initiatives and innovative environmental solutions. Learn more at thesustainablegreenteam.com.

About SEKUR Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF):

SEKUR Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider offering Swiss-hosted secure communication solutions. Its suite of products includes encrypted email, secure messaging, cloud storage, and more for consumers, businesses, and governments. Learn more at sekur.com.

Show number 600 Sponsored by PETVIVO $PETV

https://youtu.be/E3Je85PKvgc?si=3pFUwo8_OoxxcOXg

