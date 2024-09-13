Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
WKN: 934623 | ISIN: US59156R1086
ACCESSWIRE
13.09.2024 18:50 Uhr
MetLife, Inc.: MetLife Supports Pollinator Health

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / MetLife, Inc.

MetLife

Our bees in North Carolina produced 311 pounds of honey in 2023, flying 17 million miles in the process! Watch to see how our partnership with Bee Downtown is supporting sustainable agriculture and pollinator health, while simultaneously driving employee engagement.

In an effort to promote the health of pollinators, MetLife supports programs that maintain beehives at some of our office locations. At our Cary, North Carolina, and Tampa, Florida, campuses we partner with Bee Downtown to maintain honey beehives and provide year-round employee engagement opportunities. In North Carolina, these bees produced 311 pounds of honey in 2023 (double the state average), flying an estimated 17 million miles in the process.

MetLife also sponsors beehives maintained by our partnership with The Best Bees Company at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which seeks to promote pollination in the surrounding meadowlands' ecosystem. MetLife and MIM also originate investments that support biodiversity and healthy ecosystems.

Read more about how MetLife is protecting nature and biodiversity here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MetLife, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MetLife, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/metlife-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
