Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2024) - The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) ("LGL," "LGL Group," or the "Company") announced members of LGL Group management, including Tim Foufas, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-one-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti September Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, September 18 - 19, 2024, featuring a range of compelling presentations from various small-cap companies.

The presentation will begin at 9:15 am Eastern Time (US and Canada) on September 18, 2024, and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1OYuAYl2SLW34KUNRyVtuw#. LGL Group will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, September 18 - 19, 2024. To register for the presentation, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 50 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc. ("LGL","LGL Group", or the "Company") is a holding company engaged in services, merchant investment and manufacturing business activities. Precise Time and Frequency, LLC ("PTF") is a globally positioned producer of industrial electronic instruments and commercial products and services. Founded in 2002, PTF operates from our design and manufacturing facility in Wakefield, Massachusetts. Lynch Capital International LLC is focused on the development of value through investments.

LGL Group's business strategy is primarily focused on growth through expanding new and existing operations across diversified industries. The LGL Group Inc.'s engineering and design origins date back to the early part of the last century. In 1917, Lynch Glass Machinery Company, the predecessor of LGL, was formed, and emerged in the late twenties as a successful manufacturer of glass-forming machinery. The company was then renamed Lynch Corporation and was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana. In 1946, Lynch was listed on the "New York Curb Exchange," the predecessor to the NYSE American. The company has had a long history of owning and operating various businesses in the precision engineering, manufacturing and services sectors.

LGL was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana, and in 2007, the Company was reincorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware as The LGL Group, Inc. We maintain our executive offices at 2525 Shader Road, Orlando, Florida 32804. Our telephone number is (407) 298-2000. Our Internet address is www.lglgroup.com. LGL common stock and warrants are traded on the NYSE American ("NYSE") under the symbols "LGL" and "LGL WS", respectively.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as those pertaining to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to LGL Group, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are largely based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of the Company. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, including the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in the filings made by LGL Group with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the most recent financial statements and notes thereto contained within our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. When you consider these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risk factors and other cautionary statements in this press release.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. LGL Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

