New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2024) - Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company, an AM Best A- rated insurance carrier offering innovative embedded protection solutions, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide Wysh with access to Jack Henry's technical resources to enable Life Benefit to integrate with Symitar®. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry's customers can easily deploy third-party products.

Life Benefit integrates with Symitar via SymXchange, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and credit unions to access the platform's core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

Life Benefit is a revolutionary embedded protection solution that seamlessly integrates micro life insurance coverage into deposit accounts. This innovative product helps financial institutions attract and retain deposits, differentiate their offerings, and provide valuable protection to their customers and members. By joining the VIP, Wysh can now offer credit unions using Symitar the ability to easily implement Life Benefit, enhancing their product offerings and member value.

"Joining the Jack Henry Vendor Integration Program marks a significant milestone for Wysh and our Life Benefit product," said Alex Matjanec, CEO of Wysh. "This integration will allow credit unions to effortlessly provide their members with embedded life insurance protection, driving deposit growth and member loyalty. We're excited to bring this innovative solution to Jack Henry's extensive network of financial institutions."

About Jack Henry

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity - offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their account holders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company

Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northwestern Mutual. Wysh offers innovative embedded protection solutions, including Life Benefit, which helps financial institutions attract, retain, and differentiate deposits while providing valuable coverage to members. By integrating seamlessly with banking platforms, Wysh is revolutionizing the way financial institutions approach member protection and deposit growth. To learn more about Wysh, visit wysh.com or contact press@wysh.com.







