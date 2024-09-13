Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2024) - Blind Logic Productions announced that their documentary film, "Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story," has received the prestigious "Award of Excellence" for a Documentary Feature, Original Score, and Narration/Voice-Over Talent from the Accolade Global Film Competition. This comes on the heels of last month's "Award of Excellence" from the Impact DOCS Awards Competition.







The Accolade is an original, internationally respected global competition, recognizing film, TV and media professionals who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in craft, creativity, and profound storytelling since 2003. As Rick Prickett, who chairs this global competition, "Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent."

Blind Logic Productions is proud of the creative team who made this film. As filmmaker Jack Teetor stated, "I am very proud that our artistic composer, Jim Andron, has been recognized for his inspiring and moving score, Emmy Award winner Mike Rowe for his narration, and our voice-over talent, featuring Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels, Emmy Award-nominated Barry Corbin, and the many others who contributed powerful voices."

"Blind Logic" joins other illustrious winners of this internationally respected award including the Oscar-winning production of The Lady in Number Six by Malcolm Clarke, Dave Bossert of Disney for his short documentary, The Tunes Behind the Toons, and industry veteran Ron Howard for When You Find Me.

"Blind Logic" tells the untold story of an American blind visionary. Overcoming unthinkable odds, this remarkable automotive pioneer and leader was an inspiration to an entire industry. For decades, this innovator pushed the boundaries in automobile performance, safety, and economy. He once stated, "You are not handicapped as long as you can think logically."

This film features Lyn St. James, legendary race car driver and 1992 Indy 500 "Rookie of the Year," Sarah Cook, the inspiring President of the Automotive Hall of Fame, Franz von Holzhausen, the trendsetting Chief Designer at Tesla, and the distinguished Leslie Mark Kendall, Chief Historian at the Peterson Automotive Museum.

Credits include Editor Derek Tow, Composer Jim Andron, Photo Editor Daniel Teetor, and Sound Editing, Effects and Design by Darren King, Nikola Simikic, and Amanda Roy. Written, directed, and produced by Jack Teetor, this documentary is based on the book "One Man's Vision - The Life of Automotive Pioneer Ralph R. Teetor," by the late Marjorie Teetor Meyer.

For more information contact Deborah Gilels

Deborah Gilels

LA Media Consultants

Email: gilelsdeborah@gmail.com

Cell: 818-648-9513

