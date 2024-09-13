ZetrOZ Systems to Exhibit Sam Wearable Ultrasound Unit at OSET Orthopaedic Summit Sept. 13-18

The developers of sustained acoustic medicine for soft tissue healing will demonstrate its technology for the world's leading orthopedic surgeons and other medical specialists.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / ZetrOZ Systems, a pioneer in ultrasound treatment for injury healing, will demonstrate its revolutionary line of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) devices at the prestigious Orthopaedic Summit 2024.

The conference, at The Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas from September 13-18, is the premier conference for orthopedic surgeons, spine and trauma surgeons, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, athletic trainers, and physical and occupational therapists.

The OSET 2024 conference is known for its hands-on training and workshops on the technologies shaping the future of orthopaedics. ZetrOZ Systems will display its state-of-the-art, multi-hour, wearable ultrasound devices at Booth 104, where Paddy Jarit, a board-certified specialist in sports physical therapy, will present the latest clinical research on sustained acoustic medicine.

"OSET has always been the meeting place for those on the cutting edge of orthopaedic care," said Dr. George K. Lewis, CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "We are thrilled to bring sam® wearable ultrasound technology to this innovative community. Our goal is to demonstrate how sustained acoustic medicine is transforming recovery for patients and helping medical professionals achieve better outcomes."

ZetrOZ Systems will educate OSET 2024 attendees about sustained acoustic medicine and its patented sam® wearable ultrasound unit line, proven to help both athletes and non-athletes recover more quickly and effectively from soft-tissue injuries, such as patellar and shoulder tendinopathy, chronic back pain, knee osteoarthritis and more.

The effectiveness of sustained acoustic and sam® technology has been documented in 42 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies, as well as the successful treatment of thousands of patients every day. ZetrOZ Systems' sam® devices are the only FDA-cleared multi-hour ultrasound treatment.

Sustained acoustic medicine is a low-intensity, long-duration ultrasound treatment that creates vigorous diathermy in soft tissue as deep as 5 cm below the skin's surface. That increases blood vessel diameters, improving blood flow, which increases oxygenated hemoglobin at the injury site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste. Treatment with sam® ultrasound facilitates cellular regeneration and reduces pain, potentially reducing the need for invasive surgery and potentially addictive pain medication.

Developed with research funded by the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Department of Defense, sam® is a non-invasive, long-duration ultrasound treatment designed to accelerate soft tissue healing and manage pain effectively without invasive surgery or narcotics.

ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine technology was developed with funding from the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and other sources, and is protected by 46 patents.

ZetrOZ Systems encourages OSET 2024 attendees to visit Booth 104 to learn about sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® wearable ultrasound unit line. Information is also available at samrecover.com and https://zetroz.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems?

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

