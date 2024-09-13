Kolter Homes Announces Exciting Progress on Mosaic Community Clubhouse

New Home Community's Amenity Center Nears Completion with Resort-Style Features

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Kolter Homes is thrilled to announce significant progress on the clubhouse and amenity center at Mosaic, its newest community in Port St. Lucie. According to Josh Hoot, the Community Director for Mosaic, the construction is advancing smoothly and remains on schedule for completion by late this year or early next year.



The Resident-Exclusive Clubhouse & Amenity Center at Mosaic by Kolter Homes.

"The amenity is painted, drywall is finished, flooring is finished and trim is being installed. We will quickly move into finalizing the finishes of the building along with the pool and pickleball courts."

The Mosaic clubhouse and amenity center are designed to offer residents a luxurious and convenient lifestyle. The facility will feature a resort-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and multiple pickleball courts. This tastefully styled facility offers everything you need and nothing you don't, ensuring that residents can enjoy a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

"We are excited to see the clubhouse and amenity center taking shape," added Hoot. "Our goal is to provide a community where residents can enjoy top-notch amenities and a vibrant social atmosphere. The progress we've made so far is a testament to our commitment to delivering a high-quality living experience."

Kolter Homes is known for its dedication to creating exceptional living environments, and Mosaic is no exception. The community is designed with a focus on modern living, offering a variety of home designs and amenities that cater to diverse lifestyles.

As the construction of the clubhouse and amenity center nears completion, prospective homebuyers are encouraged to visit Mosaic and explore the unique offerings of this new community. With its prime location, thoughtfully designed homes, and outstanding amenities, Mosaic is set to become one of the most sought-after communities in the area.

For more information about Mosaic and to stay updated on the progress of the clubhouse and amenity center, please visit www.KolterMosaic.com.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

