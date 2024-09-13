Labor Smart, Inc.: LTNC Forms New Subsidiary Elevate Health & Wellness Nutritionals

JACKSON, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) proudly announces its launch of a new subsidiary Elevate Health and Wellness Nutritionals in partnership with Elevate Health and Wellness LLC, an established online medical weight loss company which offers patients GLP-1 weight loss medications Semaglutide and Terzepatide.

Joseph Curshen, CEO of Elevate, brings a wealth of experience in scaling and managing successful direct-to-consumer ventures to his new role with Labor Smart, Inc. (LTNC). As the head of the Elevate division, Joseph will lead the direct-to-consumer distribution of a new vitamin and supplement line. The product line will initially focus on helping patients who are prescribed GLP-1 medications.

Joseph's track record in the telemedicine industry is distinguished by significant achievements, including the acquisition of over 30,000 new patients across multiple direct-to-consumer wellness brands. Notably, he has played a pivotal role in scaling three successful online direct-to-consumer wellness brands, including building a 13,000+ patient brand within just nine months. Under his leadership, his current direct-to-consumer wellness business has grown into a multimillion-dollar operation entirely through organic growth without outside capital.

This new brand of supplements will help support those individuals using medical weight loss programs to offset side effects while improving results. Elevate Health President Joseph commented "We've established a strong customer base of clients that are having success with the GLP-1 medications, albeit with some of the side effects. Being able to offer additional products to help offset these conditions will help improve results create a more pleasurable client experience. These new products will launch this fall.

LTNC Co-CEO Tom Zarro said "We're excited about this opportunity as it brings another revenue stream under our portfolio of subsidiaries that mutually support each other. This acquisition makes our 4th wholly owned subsidiary for Labor Smart. Currently we have Next Gen Beverages, Illumination Holdings, Next Gen Holdings and now Elevate. All entities roll up to our parent and provides the financial security and benefits of a well-diversified family of companies"

About Elevate Health & Wellness LLC

Elevate Health and Wellness LLC offers individuals in the USA advanced weight management solutions, including doctor-led therapeutic interventions and medications like Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, known to enhance weight loss by targeting metabolic setpoints. Additionally, users benefit from ongoing support and direct access to medical professionals aimed at improving overall well-being.

About Labor Smart

Labor Smart, Inc. is a leading company in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution. Labor Smart, Inc. is traded on the OTC markets under ticker symbol LTNC. Its main subsidiaries include Illumination Holdings and Next Gen Beverages.

