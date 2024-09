Solana News: FTX entstakt SOL für 1 Mrd. USD und SEC schlägt erneut zu

Over $1B worth of $SOL is being unstaked by FTX/Alameda!



In the past 3 months, FTX/Alameda has unstaked 530K $SOL($71K) and transferred it to multiple addresses, averaging 176.7K $SOL($23.5M) unstaked per month.



FTX/Alameda still has 7.06M $SOL($945.7M) staked.… pic.twitter.com/lhfVDsEc99