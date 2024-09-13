Atlantis Gaming Corp. Celebrates First Profits: A Game-Changing Milestone

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Atlantis Gaming Corporation ("AGC" /"Atlantis")(OTC PINK:ATIG) In a landmark moment that could signal the beginning of a new era for Atlantis Gaming Corporation (AGC), the company has achieved its first-ever profit. This milestone follows AGC's strategic acquisition of Lahser 6 Apartments in Detroit Michigan, marking a leap forward in the company's trajectory. Within just 90 days of operating the wholly owned asset, the property management team generated a positive earnings of $10,616; a modest but historic first profit for the company.

Strategic Vision Leads to Success

AGC's achievement is a direct result of the company's bold acquisition strategy, which emphasizes long-term value and community impact. In June 2024, AGC acquired the 54-unit Lahser 6 Apartments in a strategic equity swap - 75M shares for 100% equity, thus allowing the company to secure a highly valuable asset with over $1 million in developable equity. This calculated move positioned AGC for sustainable growth, and the results materialized.

"The inherent value of this transaction and those in the pipeline demonstrates the potential to unlock significant equity for AGC and our investors, given the proper structure" said Herb Strather, real estate strategist and partner in the acquisition. "We took a calculated risk, and we're seeing the rewards a little faster than anticipated. This is just the beginning."

Poised for Continued Expansion

Building on this momentum, AGC is set to expand its real estate portfolio, with plans to close on an additional 1 to 2 assets by the end of the year. These deals are expected to yield further equity growth, pushing the company toward its goal of becoming part of a dominant force in the booming Detroit real estate market. In fact, with 42 units of the Lahser 6 Apartments now 100% leased, AGC is already seeing strong results from its management strategy, and the company has placed its 22009 W. McNichols property on the market for $400,000 to generate further liquidity.

"Our strategic acquisitions and management practices are driving real value for AGC," said Linda I. Bailey, AGC Interim CEO following the founders Donald I. Bailey death last month. Furthermore she said "With additional transactions already in progress, we expect to see a compounding effect on our equity base. These real estate holdings represent more than just earnings-they're the foundation of AGC's future growth because AGC will have millions in asses to carefully launch our new initiatives".

Blending Profitability with Social Impact

AGC's mission extends beyond profitability. The company is committed to reinvesting in urban communities, helping to develop young entrepreneurs, and partnering with forward-thinking organizations. AGC's leadership believes that by focusing on both financial returns and social good, the company can play a pivotal role in transforming underserved neighborhoods while also generating substantial returns for shareholders. Strather says. "This is more than just a financial endeavor-it's a chance to change the lives of children not yet been born".

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, AGC's leadership team is bullish on the company's growth prospects. The company's first few real estate transactions alone are projected to increase share value from its current price to between $0.02 and $0.10 over the next year. AGC's strategic focus on acquiring properties with significant development potential will be key to driving this growth and Strather's team has closed more than 2 billion in deals - the majority fully leveraged.

AGC is also exploring new opportunities, including partnerships in gaming-related real estate ventures such as Skilled online games and STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts & Math) Centers, with an emphasis on Entrepreneurship.

For more information on AGC's historic first profit and future opportunities, please visit: www.atlantisgamingcorporation.com or contact:

Herb Strather

herberts@atlantisgamingcorporation.com

313-444-9691

SOURCE: Atlantis Gaming Corp.

