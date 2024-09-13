WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Subsidiary WISe.Art Updates on Tokenization Project and Announces Marketplace Revamp

Press Release: WISeKey Subsidiary WISe.Art Updates on Tokenization Project and Announces Marketplace Revamp

Makes major investments in cutting-edge technology to overhaul the platform's user interface (UI) and user experience (UX)

Marbella, Spain -- September 13, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT operating as a holding company, today announced that its WISe.Art subsidiary, a leading platform in the digital art space, has shared an important update on its tokenization project, a key pillar in its broader Web 3.0 strategy. In January of this year, WISe.Art announced its groundbreaking plan to tokenize its assets and secured a strategic investment from The Hashgraph Association (THA), further solidifying its commitment to revolutionizing the monetization and authentication of digital art.

At the core of this tokenization initiative is the revamp of the its WISe.Art Marketplace, a platform developed to redefine the art world by fostering transparency, security, authenticity, legal certainty, and fractional ownership, and transform the way art is bought and sold globally.

WISe.Art is making major investments in cutting-edge technology to overhaul the existing platform's user interface (UI) and user experience (UX). This revamp intends to streamline and simplify the user onboarding process, making it easier for artists, collectors, and new users to navigate the marketplace, interact with digital assets, and engage with the platform.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, commented on the project, "Tokenizing art assets through our WISe.Art Platform represents a significant milestone in our ongoing technological evolution. With the upcoming revamp of our marketplace, we are investing heavily in technology to ensure that our platform remains at the forefront of security, innovation, and user experience. Additionally, the strategic partnership with THA underscores our commitment to pioneering secure and innovative solutions that redefine the future of authenticity and trust in art."

This marketplace overhaul signals WISe.Art's strategic move toward a more accessible and user-friendly future for the authentication and monetization of both digital and physical assets. WISeKey continues to leverage its 25 years of expertise in cybersecurity and cryptography to deliver a secure, innovative, and trustworthy platform for artists, collectors, and industry leaders.

About WISe.ART

WISe.ART platform leverages WISeKey's strong cybersecurity expertise, digital identity technology, and the power of blockchain to offer a unique marketplace for NFTs, connecting artists, buyers, and collectors, while ensuring the provenance and authenticity of digital artworks.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

