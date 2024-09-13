New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2024) - ELYSIAN's Catwalk Furbaby triumphantly returned to New York Fashion Week on September 5, 2024, at Sony Hall for an unforgettable evening of fashion, philanthropy, and furry friends. In its second year, this unique event combined the glamor of the runway with heartwarming philanthropic causes, showcasing esteemed designers and top models paired with dogs wearing designer brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Nicole Miller.

The runway show headlined each ELYSIAN Impact category, benefiting women, children, service animals, and the environment. 21 models partnered with dogs, cutting-edge fashion designers, and non-profit organizations within each category. Throughout the event, participants raised money in support of their chosen charities, highlighting the important work being done. The goal was to create a spectacular fashion experience while making a tangible impact on the lives of animals across the country.

CatWalk FurBaby wasn't just a fashion show; money for the Judges' Award, the People's Choice Award, and the Publisher's Award was divided among the winners and presented to the participating non-profit organizations and the winning teams.

The distinguished celebrity judge panel included philanthropist and musician Consuelo Vanderbilt, supermodel Carol Alt Honduran, and chocolatier Maribel Lieberman, who evaluated the participants' efforts. The Judges' Award went to Nicole Miller, and Canine Cashmere was in partnership with NYC Second Chance Rescue, a foster-based non-profit dedicated to saving animals in need.

The People's Choice Award was determined by the generosity of the audience, with donations cast as votes. Team Louisiana took this win, and their team included Companion Animal Alliance, an animal shelter making strides in animal welfare, the clothing brand Queen of Sparkles, and designer Jaime Glas Odom.

The Publisher's Award, determined by contributors to ELYSIAN Magazine from across the country, was given to Team Texas. The team included Operation Kindness, a no-kill animal shelter, NYC-based lifestyle brand D'Marsh Couture, designer Glenroy March, and Russian model Gia Skova.

Animal lovers, fashion enthusiasts, and philanthropists who attended Catwalk Furbaby at Sony Hall on September 5, 2024, experienced an unforgettable evening that celebrated the power of fashion to make a difference in the world.

About ELYSIAN Magazine

ELYSIAN is a women's lifestyle magazine for the discerning reader. By showcasing the successes of exceptional women and revealing a world defined by graceful living, we embolden our reader to live purposefully, appealing to her appreciation for luxury and beauty and her desire to make a positive impact in the lives of others.

Published quarterly and circulated nationally, ELYSIAN uncovers the very best in Arts & Culture, Philanthropy, Inspiring Women, Travel, Living, Health & Wellness, and Style & Beauty.

About DRC Ventures

Founded in 2023 by Dr. Christina Rahm, DRC (Deep Rooted Causes) Ventures creates sustainable solutions that challenge the status quo both scientifically and artistically. That means creating products that support the health of individuals, animals, and the earth, with environmental attention also paid to land, air, and water conservation.

Through its commitment to innovation, transparency, and sustainability, DRC Ventures strives to produce products that meet the needs of its customers while also contributing to the greater good. The organization's vision is to be a leader in the scientific and consumer goods industries, driving positive change and making a difference in the lives of people around the world.

A global catalyst for conservation efforts, DRC Ventures consists of partnerships with multiple companies and brands in various sectors, ranging from wellness, nutraceuticals, beauty, and fashion to research and philanthropy-all with different offerings but all with a shared mission. Together, the 12 different entities within the DRC network comprise a powerful whole, each integrated seamlessly with the others to address the deeply rooted causes that are shaping our world today.

