Tacony Corporation Launches New Innovations in Baby Lock Sewing Products

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Tacony Corporation has introduced new Baby Lock products from its Sewing Division. These new machines showcase the latest innovations in sewing, embroidery, quilting, and serging. When consumers purchase a Baby Lock product, they are joining the Baby Lock community of creators where they'll receive hands-on retailer support and customer service, as well as hundreds of free projects, invitations to exclusive Baby Lock online communities, access to more than 1,300 sewing videos, and more.



New Products from Baby Lock: Radiance & Applaud





"We are excited to expand our consumers' creative possibilities with the latest cutting-edge sewing technology featured in our new top-of-the-line machine," said Emily Dameron, Director of Marketing at Tacony. "Our new serger features innovations that have been years in the making and continue to make us the leader in this category since we brought the first home serger to market over 55 years ago."

Key new products include:

Radiance Embroidery, Sewing, and Quilting Machine

11 5/8" x 18 1/4" Embroidery Hoop: This is Baby Lock's LARGEST hoop yet!

Largest Projection Area with IQ Live Stitch: While in embroidery mode, select from 16 different projection background colors on fabric choices to see your design clearly in the 8" x 5" projection area.

14.1" to the Right of the Needle: An unprecedented overall workspace of 205 square inches giving you plenty of room to create.

StitchSync Regulation: With the Stitch Regulator attachment, choose between Intermittent, Continuous, or Basting mode for a variety of free-motion quilting techniques.

Projected Guidelines: The Radiance uses a variety of guideline markers and grids for precise placement. While in sewing mode, switch between 16 different laser colors for better visibility.

Applaud Creative Top Cover Stitch Serger

Creative Top Cover Stitch and Chain & Cover Stitch Options: The Creative Top Cover Stitch has expanded both functional and creative opportunities when using the Chain & Cover Stitches.

Dual Wiper System for the Creative Top Cover Stitch: The dual wiper system delivers thread back and forth in front of the needles and over the fabric surface to create the Creative Top Cover Stitch.

Needle Up/Down Function: Use this to advance forward in the fabric, start on fabric, form a single or partial stitch, or program the needle(s) to stop in the down or up position.

In addition to the new machines, several new Baby Lock accessories are available exclusively at Baby Lock retailers and on BabyLock.com.

About Baby Lock USA & Canada

For over 50 years, Baby Lock has been dedicated to the love of sewing by creating machines for sewing, embroidery, quilting, and serging. Wherever your creative journey takes you, we're here every step of the way. For more information, visit www.babylock.com.

About Tacony Corporation

Founded in 1946, Tacony Corporation is a privately held manufacturing and distribution company that provides your world with better solutions for sewing, cleaning, and home. For more information, visit www.tacony.com.

