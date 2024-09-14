Overcome Setbacks with Les Brown's New Book: "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom"

Internationally acclaimed motivational speaker and author Les Brown is thrilled to announce the release of his latest book, "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom". Set to hit the shelves at the end of summer, this transformative guide is packed with practical advice and real-world examples designed to deliver tangible results for business and life.

"Rise Above" is not just another self-help book; it's a comprehensive toolkit. Readers will discover proven strategies to navigate and overcome obstacles, drawing from Les Brown's extensive experience and insights from the influence of some of the world's top experts. The book is packed with actionable steps that readers can implement immediately to drive success and resilience in their professional and personal lives.

Les Brown's previous books, such as "Live Your Dreams" and "It's Not Over Until You Win," have inspired millions around the globe. These bestsellers have cemented his reputation as a leading voice in personal development, offering timeless wisdom and practical guidance.

From his humble beginnings to becoming one of the most influential motivational speakers in the world, Les Brown's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and positive thinking.

Over the decades, he has shared his message of hope and empowerment with countless individuals, helping them to achieve their dreams despite life's challenges.

In the spirit of inspiring others, "Rise Above" is a unique collaboration that draws inspiration from the success stories of some of Les Brown's loyal followers.

Recognizing the challenges and setbacks faced by many, Brown has worked closely with his audience to address their specific needs. This collaborative project integrates their feedback, ensuring the book resonates on a personal level with its readers.

Other notable contributors include:

Miranda Walker

J. Thomas Smith

Barry Cryan

Beth Fischer

Jerry Gibson

Justin Day

Dr. Tayo

Stephen Rue

Naima Spencer

Rev. Dr. Manuel A. Howard

Diana Leslie

Wanda Muir Oliver

Dr. Michelle Sands

Dr. Rosemarie Rutecki

Anticipation is building for the release of "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom," available on Amazon at the end of this summer.

Readers are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a journey of transformation and empowerment!

About Les Brown

Les Brown is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and former politician. He has inspired millions with his powerful messages of hope and determination, empowering people to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. Brown's dynamic speaking style and profound wisdom continue to make a significant impact globally.

