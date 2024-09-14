bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) Receives Initial Purchase Orders from UNFI Canada and West Coast Distributor for Moodrink Barista to Target Retail and Coffee Industry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A)(WKN:A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)") is pleased to announce it has received initial purchase orders for its newly launched Moodrink Barista Edition ( Moodrink Barista ) from United Natural Foods Canada, ("UNFI Canada" or the "Distribution Partner"), the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor in North America delivering healthier food options to people throughout the United States and Canada[1], and an established coffee shop distributor (the "West Coast Coffee ShopDistributor"), serving the West Coast of Canada for over 16 years. Both distributors placed initial order soon after the product's official launch in late August, which management believes reflects the strong demand and enthusiasm for bettermoo(d)'s innovative plant-based Moodrink Barista.

bettermoo(d) intends to leverage its distribution partners to target coffee shops and food service establishments, while also utilizing its existing networks to work on placing Moodrink Barista in retail chains across Canada. By offering a product tailored for baristas and coffee enthusiasts, the Company is positioning itself to serve an expanding segment of the beverage industry.

The coffee industry has demonstrated consistent growth, with North America being a major player in its expansion. On average, individuals in this region consume about three cups of coffee daily, highlighting the role coffee plays in their daily routines. In 2023, the North American coffee market was valued at US$ 18.23 billion and is projected to reach US$ 27.06 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.[2]

"As the coffee industry continues to grow and evolve, the demand for high-quality plant-based alternatives has never been greater. Launching Moodrink Barista is a strategic move that allows bettermoo(d) to not only meet this rising demand but also to expand our market presence in a key segment. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to introduce our innovative products to a wider audience, with the goal of creating new revenue streams that align with our vision of sustainable and health-conscious living," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

About United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI):

As one of the most influential companies in its industry, United Natural Foods, Inc. ("UNFI"), the parent company of UNFI Canada, operates 50 distribution centers across North America and serves a diverse array of approximately 30,000 retail partners, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce platforms, and food service providers.

About the West Coast Coffee Shop Distributor:

The West Coast Coffee Shop Distributor, a trusted name in the industry for over 16 years, specializes in providing premium bubble tea ingredients, coffee products, and food packaging solutions. With a strong presence across three locations in lower BC and Calgary, Local Distributor has been serving the West Coast of Canada since 2007. Committed to the principles of integrity, professionalism, and quality, they offer not only high-quality products but also a broad spectrum of integrated services. These include expert recommendations for store planning, innovative packaging design, and essential equipment, ensuring that customers receive comprehensive support tailored to their needs.

With 1,149 coffee and snack shops in British Columbia [3] and 970 in Alberta [4], bettermoo(d)'s newly launched Moodrink Barista has the potential to secure placement in a large number of these locations through the Local Distributors. This opportunity can position bettermoo(d) as an integral part of the lucrative coffee industry in Western Canada, while also enhancing brand visibility and driving growth through expanded reach.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Nima Bahrami

Chief Executive Officer and Director

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

For further information please contact:

Email: investors@bettermoodfoodcorporation.com

Website: www.bettermoo.com

Phone: 1-855-715-1865

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated development of, and market demand for, Moodrink Barista, as well as with respect to the anticipated size and growth of the dairy alternatives market and opportunities for growth therein, and with respect to the Company's ability to achieve, sustain and expand market share within the coffee segment, are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in marketing or continuing to distribute Moodrink Barista, as contemplated or at all, nor that it will be able to maintain relationships with distributors and other industry partners. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

[1] https://ir.unfi.com/home/default.aspx

[2] https://www.stellarmr.com/report/North-America-Coffee-Market/77

[3] https://www.ibisworld.com/ca/industry/british-columbia/coffee-snack-shops/18683/

[4] https://www.ibisworld.com/ca/industry/alberta/coffee-snack-shops/15228/

SOURCE: bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com