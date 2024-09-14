Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 14.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
13.09.24
21:57 Uhr
142,12 Euro
-0,02
-0,01 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
141,72142,0213.09.
141,86142,1213.09.
PR Newswire
14.09.2024 04:00 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akuvox S567G Smart Indoor Monitor Has Received Google Mobile Service Certification

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akuvox has announced its S567G, an indoor monitor powered by Android, to have received Google GMS certification. This certification ensures full support for Google Services, allowing users to download and update apps directly from the Google Play Store, including smart home control apps. It also enhances system security, protecting against malware and unauthorized access.

Akuvox S567G Indoor Monitor Has Received GMS Certification Akuvox proudly announced that the S567G, an Android powered smart indoor monitor, has achieved Google GMS certification.

GMS certification involves comprehensive testing and approval by Google or a designated 3PL lab, validating security and compatibility to ensure seamless integration within the Android ecosystem. Receiving GMS certification underscores Akuvox's leadership in the smart intercom industry. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of Android smart intercoms, Akuvox continues to elevate its Android systems with Google's rigorous certification, offering clients flexible and sophisticated smart intercom solutions.

The S567G's GMS certification ensures flawless operation with key Google apps like Chrome, Gmail, YouTube, Maps, and the Play Store. Edward Shi, Product Manager of the S567G, notes, "The positive feedback we've received from clients, even during testing, confirms that this device is transforming daily life. It's more than just an intercom - it's a versatile tool, even capable of functioning as a small TV. Our team has worked tirelessly to meet the highest standards, and I'm excited to see how it enhances smart living for our users."

The S567G's features extend beyond intercom functionality. With four HD speakers and a 1280 x 800 IPS LCD screen, it offers an exceptional audio-visual experience, redefining the concept of an indoor monitor. Whether for entertainment or smart home control, the S567G stands out as a versatile wall-mounted tablet, bringing innovation to every interaction.

About Akuvox

Akuvox is a global leading provider of smart intercom and smart home products and solutions. It is committed to unleashing the power of technology to improve people's lives with better communication, greater security, and more convenience. Encompassing artificial intelligence, SIP, Android, cloud, security, and other advanced technologies, Akuvox continuously drives breakthrough changes in the industry and creatively delivers an unrivaled portfolio of smart intercom and smart home products and solutions. It has been deployed and used daily in more than 110 countries and regions, meeting customer needs in various vertical markets that range from residential to commercial, from healthcare to public safety.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504901/Akuvox_S567G_Indoor_Monitor_Has_Received_GMS_CertificationAkuvox_proudly_announced.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akuvox-s567g-smart-indoor-monitor-has-received-google-mobile-service-certification-302248219.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.