Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of LCI (LOVECHAIN) on September 11, 2024. The LCI/USDT trading pair is available to users of LBank Exchange.





The pursuit of true love is a timeless theme for humanity. Nowadays in the era of digital economy, innovative technology removes the barrier between strange souls, creating brand new ways to find one's soul mate. By leveraging blockchain technology, Lovechain is aimed for Gen-Z transparent love.

Introducing Lovechain: a Dating Platform for Transparent Love

Lovechain is a next-generation blockchain-based dating platform designed to solve the issues prevalent in the current online dating market. By leveraging blockchain technology, Lovechain ensures a transparent, secure, and efficient ecosystem for verified users. Its platform is built on Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20), integrating smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to provide users with a reliable dating environment. The platform's LCI tokens are utilized for transactions and participation within the ecosystem, allowing users to receive rewards and access additional services, including staking. Combined with a tiered Lovechain NFT system designed for various levels of services, this structure not only creates a safe and transparent dating experience but also fosters a robust user-driven and fully incentivized ecosystem.

Lovechain aims to empower users by offering subscription-based services rather than the traditional pay-per-action model. With membership packages designed for different genders, the platform gives women the decision-making power to initiate interactions, promoting a more inclusive and balanced dating experience. As Lovechain integrates more businesses and services into its ecosystem, it aspires to transform the online dating industry and establish itself as a trustworthy and innovative platform for modern dating needs.

About LCI Token

Boasting a total supply of 1 billion tokens, Lovechain allocates 5% of LCI tokens to its advisors, 5% to reserve, 22% to the team and 28% to marketing & ecosystem. The remaining goes to public sale (10%) and the Love-to-Earn rewards pool (30%), featuring a balanced allocation to support project growth and boost community engagement at the same time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

