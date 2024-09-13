BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHIX) (the "Company") today announced that it received a delinquency notification letter (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on September 9, 2024 due to the Company's non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule") as a result of the Company's failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 (the "Q2 2024 Form 10-Q"). The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on Nasdaq. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the rule, the Company's securities will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

The Notice provides that the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance; if the plan is accepted, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 days from the due date of the Q2 2024 Form 10-Q, or until February 10, 2025, to regain compliance.

As previously described in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on August 29, 2024, the Company's failure to timely file the Q2 2024 Form 10-Q was as result of the discovery of potential errors for the accounting of the Company's tax provision, which the Audit Committee of the board of directors of the Company has determined impacted the Company's previously filed annual and quarterly reports. The Company is currently diligently working with its independent registered public accounting firm to complete the necessary audits and restatements in order to file the Q2 2024 Form 10-Q and other amended periodic filings, and will provide Nasdaq with its plan to regain compliance by the applicable deadline.

