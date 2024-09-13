BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.: KKR to Purchase of 11,619,998 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services Common Stock from Walgreens Boots Alliance

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services ("BrightSpring" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTSG), a leading provider of home and community-based health services for complex populations, today announced that investment funds managed by KKR & Co. Inc. and its subsidiaries ("KKR"), an existing shareholder of BrightSpring, have entered into an agreement with Walgreen Co. ("WBA") to purchase 11,619,998 shares of BrightSpring's common stock from WBA in a private transaction. The transaction was negotiated directly between KKR and WBA, with KKR making the investment through its private equity funds. BrightSpring is not issuing or selling any shares of common stock in connection with the transaction, which is expected to close on or about September 16, 2024.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company's service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com . For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com .

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

WBA is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. A trusted, global innovator in retail pharmacy with approximately 12,500 locations across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, WBA plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. WBA is reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all as part of its purpose - to create more joyful lives through better health. Through dispensing medicines, improving access to a wide range of health services, providing high quality health and beauty products and offering anytime, anywhere convenience across its digital platforms, WBA is shaping the future of healthcare.

Media Contact:

Leigh White

Leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com

502.630.7412