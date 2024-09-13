Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 14.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold bricht wieder Rekorde: Warum dieser dritte Anstieg anders ist und wie man profitieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.09.2024 22:36 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NorthView Acquisition Corp.: NorthView Acquisition Corporation Announces Exception Granted by Nasdaq to Permit to The Company to Regain Compliance with Listing Rules

New York, NY, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthView Acquisition Corporation. (Nasdaq: NVAC) (the "Company") announced that it has received a notice (the "Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") granting the Company an exception to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Pursuant to the terms of the exception, the Company must file its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ending March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 on or prior to October 14, 2024. If the Company does not satisfy the terms of the exception, the Staff will provide written notification that the Company's securities will be delisted. At such time, the Company could appeal the Staff's determination to a Hearings Panel.

The Company is working diligently and expects to file its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the applicable periods on or prior to the October 14, 2024 deadline.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

About NorthView Acquisition Corporation

NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated in the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and final prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

Fred Knechtel
Fredknechtel@hotmail.com
631 987-8921


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.