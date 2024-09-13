Anzeige
Gold bricht wieder Rekorde: Warum dieser dritte Anstieg anders ist und wie man profitieren kann
WKN: A2QNK3 | ISIN: US25432X1028
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. ("Chain Bridge"), the bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association, has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares and price range for the offering have not yet been set. Chain Bridge plans to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CBNA."

Piper Sandler & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc., and Hovde Group, LLC are acting as book-running managers for the offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from:

Piper Sandler & Co., Prospectus Department Phone: (800) 747-3924
Email: [email protected]

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Syndicate Phone: (800) 248-8863
Email: [email protected]

Hovde Group, LLC, Syndicate Phone: (866) 971-0961
Email: [email protected]

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations, or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is the registered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is regulated and supervised by the Federal Reserve under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. Chain Bridge Bank, National Association is a national banking association, chartered under the National Bank Act, and is subject to primary regulation, supervision, and examination by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Chain Bridge Bank, National Association is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and provides banking, trust, and wealth management services.

Company Contact:
 Rachel G. Miller
Senior Vice President, Counsel and Corporate Secretary
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
[email protected]
703-748-3427

SOURCE Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

