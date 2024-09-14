Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Education and Inspiration Await Beauty Professionals At the Milestone 25th Edition of Premiere Columbus

Premiere Show Group, the nation's largest and preeminent network of beauty industry events and world-class educational programming, is thrilled to reveal the 25th edition of Premiere Columbus, set to take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center September 29 - 30, 2024. For over two decades, Premiere Columbus, formally the IDEA Mid-America Beauty Classic, has been the Midwest's go-to event for beauty professionals and students looking to shop, connect with their community and enhance their technical skills through Premiere's exceptional education programs. This milestone edition will continue to honor Premiere's tradition of supporting and celebrating the beauty and barbering community.

"The beauty and barber professionals in the midwestern region are a force to be reckoned with as they have always demonstrated a desire to continue their education and hold a high standard for the industry. It is our honor to have been a part of the Premiere Show experience in Columbus at its inception in 1999 and now in 2024 as they celebrate this notable milestone," says Angie Perino, Senior Manager, Global Education and Events at Andis.

160+ Engaging Classes & Workshops - PLUS Ohio CE's

The extensive selection of educational classes is the cornerstone of Premiere Columbus. Over 75 of the most influential educators will offer sessions covering everything from hair and barbering to nails and makeup, providing both professionals and students the chance to refine their skills and discover new trends to share with their clients. In addition, there are 18 business courses to choose from and 12 intimate hands-on workshops ranging from highlighting/balayage and extensions to microblading and more. Select educators include Jessica Powers (Hair Trends), Wayne Tuggle (Hair Trends), Amelia Fugitt (Hair Trends), Kell Grace (Hair Trends), Natalia Nowicki (Nails), James Vincent (Makeup), Henry Rodriguez (Barbering), and Danny Amorim (Barbering) among others.

Ohio-licensed professionals in attendance can meet their bi-annual safety and sanitation requirements by selecting from two 4-hour classes offered each day. Additionally, representatives from the Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board will be available to answer questions and offer guidance.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to ensure seats, classes will fill up quickly! A complete listing of classes can be found here.

Main Stage Entertainment - Including The Return Of The Barber Battle

Attendees can look forward to immersive presentations from leading artists on the main stage, showcasing the artistry of color, style and texture. The lineup of featured artists includes: Kell Grace; Danny Amorim; Jessica Powers; Wayne Tuggle; Lacie Wehrle; Amelia Fugitt; Melanie Ashley; Sean Casey and Papi Blendz. Spectators will find added inspiration by connecting with their favorite artists in person following each presentation.

The Barber Battle, powered by L3VEL3 and sponsored by Andis, is bringing energy to the stage and a competitive edge to Premiere Columbus on Sunday at 4pm, where contestants will present some of the freshest styles in barbering today. Interested attendees can sign up when registering for their show pass to compete in this final Barber Battle of the year. While bragging rights, industry recognition and prize money are at stake, each competitor will also receive an Andis Galaxy Combo worth $225.

Shop 80+ Brands & The Value Center For Pros

Professionals and students are invited to replenish their kits and stock their shelves, just in time for the holiday season with products from a wide range of hair, barber, nail, makeup, brow, lash and skincare brands. Select brands in attendance include: Andis; Gelish; Hattori Hanzo Shears; Johnny B Hair Care; L3VEL3; Modologie Face Systems; Morgan Taylor; Product Club; Redavid Salon Products; Rude Cosmetics; Sunlights; Wahl; and Wetbrush/Ouidad/Bio Ionic.

Premiere Columbus is especially excited to present the return of the Value Center for Pros, where beauty pros can shop incredible offers on haircare, tools and nail products. Returning attendees will also notice a greater variety of hair extension brands than ever before and a host of exhibitors that are new to the show, including: Americanails; Amplify The Stylist; Ben Nye; Cuccio Pro; Dermalocity; Donald Scott NYC; Elleebana Shop; Jessica Powers; JRL; Kell Grace; Lemonhead; Make Up For Ever; Melanie Ashley; PLA Beauty Inc.; Plush Beauty Academy; Premier Nail Source Featuring CND; Procell Therapies; Profiles Backstage; Pure Brazilian; RSC Holistic Skin Solutions; Soft & Lovely Hair Extensions; The Secret Herbalist; Trust and Mane Extensions; and UV Light Hair Extensions Studio She.

A complete list of participating brands can be found here.

Exclusive Sample Bag - NEW

The first 250 attendees to arrive at the show on Monday, September 30th, will receive an exclusive sample bag of products from Amika, Johnny B, Redavid, L3VEL3, RSC Holistic Skin Solutions and Rude Cosmetics. The giveaway will take place at 8:30am.

Register By September 28th & Save

Beauty professionals and students are encouraged to purchase their show passes early to take advantage of the best pricing and plan which classes, presentations and brands they want to visit.

To register, click here

To learn more, click here

###

The Premiere Shows' events are the nation's leading network of beauty industry events, matched with world-class education from top beauty brands and renowned educators. Premiere welcomes all representatives of the professional beauty industry to meet with top brands from around the globe, get hands-on education, shop, connect with their community, and stay up to date with the hottest trends in the business. Premiere exhibitors are guaranteed to meet decision-makers from every area of the beauty industry on an exhibit floor designed to bring the beauty community together to learn, buy, and connect. For more information on Premiere Shows and its events visit premiereshows.com.

The Premiere Shows' events are organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, and the Professional Beauty Association - a historic partnership created to better serve the beauty industry. USA Beauty LLC also operates the Cosmoprof North America events held annually in Las Vegas and Miami.

CONTACT:

Rachel Brill

Digital Marketing Manager

M: 407-312-2039

rachel@premiereshows.com

SOURCE: Informa Markets - USA Beauty

View the original press release on accesswire.com