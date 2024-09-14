Imizamo Group Ltd: TCL Launches the C655 PRO QLED TV: Elevating Home Entertainment With Advanced Features and Superior Performance

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2024 / TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's top 2 TV brand, is excited to unveil the TCL C655 PRO QLED TV. This latest addition to TCL's premium line-up is set to redefine home entertainment with its cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance.









The TCL C655 PRO showcases advanced QLED technology, delivering vibrant colours and outstanding clarity. Featuring Full Array Local Dimming, the TV provides deeper blacks and brighter whites, ensuring a more immersive viewing experience. The 4K HDR Premium 800 technology further enhances picture quality with precise colour accuracy and detailed imagery, making every frame come to life.

Designed with gamers in mind, the TCL C655 PRO includes Game Master PRO, HDMI 2.1, and 120Hz Motion Clarity, ensuring smooth and responsive gameplay with minimal lag. The TV's Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) features optimize the gaming experience, catering to both casual and competitive gamers.

Equipped with built-in ONKYO speakers and supporting Dolby Atmos, the TCL C655 PRO delivers a rich and immersive audio experience. The powerful sound system produces clear dialogue, deep bass, and multidimensional audio, enhancing the enjoyment of movies, shows, and games.

The TCL C655 PRO is powered by Google TV, offering seamless access to a wide range of apps, streaming services, and personalized content recommendations. Hands-Free Voice Control with Google Assistant allows users to operate the TV and other smart home devices using simple voice commands, adding convenience, and elevating the overall user experience. With its sleek, minimalist design and bezel-less display, the TCL C655 PRO maximizes screen space and integrates seamlessly with modern home decor. The ultra-thin profile and premium finish make it a stylish addition to any living room.

The TCL C655 PRO QLED TV is equipped with multiple HDMI 2.1 ports, USB ports, and Bluetooth connectivity, accommodating all your devices and peripherals. Additionally, the TV features advanced Eye protection technology to reduce eye strain during extended viewing sessions, making it a family-friendly choice.

The TCL C655 PRO QLED TV is available in various sizes to suit different home environments and preferences. For more information and to experience the stunning picture quality and innovative features of the TCL C655, PRO QLED TV, please visit {TCL country website}.

About TCL

TCL is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

