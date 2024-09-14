Anzeige
ConMet Showcases Latest Green Solutions at IAA 2024

HANNOVER, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2024 / ConMet, a global leader in innovative technologies for the commercial vehicle industry, is set to present its latest technologies at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024. Held from September 17-22 in Hanover, this event is the foremost international platform addressing the future of logistics and transportation, bringing together industry leaders to tackle critical challenges in the commercial vehicle sector.

Under the theme "Driving Transformation from the Wheels Up Since 1964," ConMet will highlight a diverse global product portfolio designed to enhance freight efficiency and performance through lightweighting, fuel savings, and emission reductions. Each technology aims to address the industry's growing demand for sustainable solutions, reinforcing ConMet's commitment to driving positive change.

Attendees can visit ConMet in Hall 21, Stand F22, to experience cutting-edge technologies organized into these three key themes.

Lightweighting
When spec'd for wheel ends and chassis components, ConMet's lightweighting products offer up to 200 kg (about 440 lbs.) weight reduction to help fleets increase payload capacity while reducing operating costs. The display will feature:

  • Aluminum wheel ends

  • Weight-optimized iron wheel ends

  • Aluminum chassis components

Fuel Savings
ConMet is helping fleets boost fuel efficiency and lower consumption through innovative technologies, including:

  • Freight-efficient PreSet Plus® wheel ends, which further reduce drag at the wheel end to improve fuel economy and EV range

  • Automated tire inflation for tractors, utilizing existing tractor air supply and a unique wheel end design to route air through the hub to the tires

  • TruckWings® active aerodynamics, proven to improve vehicle efficiency by 2-6%

  • SmartHub real-time wheel end health monitoring

  • Drive hub disconnect, an outboard-mounted mechanism that releases torque application to PreSet Plus drive hubs

Reduced Emissions
To support global efforts to lower carbon footprints, ConMet offers solutions that help reduce emissions, including:

  • eHub 10 and eHub 80 regenerative power sources for zero-emission refrigerated trailers

  • eHub 170 in-wheel propulsion for drive axles

"These advanced technologies underscore ConMet's commitment to providing solutions that not only enhance vehicle performance, but also contribute to a greener future," said Mike Harman, Vice President of International Sales at ConMet. "At this year's IAA, we're excited to demonstrate how our innovations drive efficiency while addressing the industry's sustainability goals."

For more information on ConMet's participation at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024, visit ConMet's IAA Profile.

About ConMet
ConMet, a division of?Amsted Industries, is a leading global provider to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. From?wheel ends,?cast metal components, and?plastic systems?to?zero-emission technologies,?automated aerodynamic devices, and?IoT solutions, ConMet helps move the industry forward. This comprehensive range of products for trucks and trailers is designed, engineered, and manufactured in-house, ensuring top-tier quality and performance. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

Contact Information

David Brierley
Media Relations Manager
marketing@conmet.com
360 409 6570

SOURCE: ConMet

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
