Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 14.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold bricht wieder Rekorde: Warum dieser dritte Anstieg anders ist und wie man profitieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XN | ISIN: CNE1000002Q2 | Ticker-Symbol: CHU
Tradegate
13.09.24
19:41 Uhr
0,515 Euro
+0,008
+1,54 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5020,50713:04
0,4970,51713.09.
PR Newswire
14.09.2024 15:42 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinopec Wins Best Environmental Protection Case at the First Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec, HKG: 0386) has been honored with the Best Environmental Protection Case award at the First Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference in Frankfurt, Germany. The event, held at Congress Center Messe Frankfurt, recognized Sinopec's outstanding contributions to sustainable development.

Sinopec Wins Best Environmental Protection Case at the First Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference in Frankfurt

Themed Together for the Future, the conference showcased top cases in ten categories, including environmental protection, social responsibility, corporate governance, and technological innovation. It aimed to foster dialogue and cooperation on sustainable development between Chinese and European businesses and deepen understanding of China's advancements among German and European industrial communities.

KPMG served as the knowledge partner, providing professional services throughout the selection process. The event was co-organized by several prominent institutions, including the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, China International Publishing Group, Frankfurt Chamber of Commerce, Frankfurt International Auto Parts Exhibition, and the German-Chinese Economic Association.

This recognition not only underscores Sinopec's leadership in environmental stewardship but also reflects its ongoing efforts towards achieving a more sustainable future through innovative practices across all aspects of business operation, from governance to social responsibilities.

Yongsheng Yu, Managing Director of Sinopec Group Branding Department, underscoring the company's dedication to embedding environmental sustainability into its core operations. Emphasizing their commitment to the mantra "Cleaner Energy, Better Life," Sinopec has strategically adopted Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles as a cornerstone of its business strategy.

Sinopec, one of the world's top refining companies and the second-largest chemical product producer and marketer, strives to balance development between its enterprise and societal welfare. Since 2007, with its first sustainability report released for the following 18 consecutive years, the company has been enhancing its ESG governance to address global challenges like climate change and energy security while also adapting to trends such as the electrification of transportation and steadily promoting energy transformation.

In tackling global challenges such as climate change and energy security, Sinopec's Board of Directors has continually improved its ESG governance structure, energetically implemented a green and clean development strategy, and progressively advanced energy transition while embracing the electrification trend in transportation energy. Sinopec will continue to work towards being a key player in the creation of a clean and beautiful world, a trailblazer in green and low-carbon development, and a protector of shared planet.

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505638/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinopec-wins-best-environmental-protection-case-at-the-first-sino-european-corporate-esg-best-practice-conference-in-frankfurt-302248331.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.